They tell me that professional football is coming to Las Vegas via Oakland California… yep, they say the Oakland Raiders will become the Las Vegas Raiders.

As far as I’m concerned that’s a win-win for everyone. Having Professional Football in Las Vegas will add a jewel into the crown of Las Vegas Sports where the city has been dubbed as the boxing capital of the world filling most hotel rooms with every championship fight.

The same phenomenon will occur at every home game the Raiders have in the new stadium being built to house Las Vegas’ first NFL team.

Next year, prior to coming to Las Vegas, the Raiders home games include; Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, L.A. Rams and Seattle, six home games!

You can bet me that every home game played in Las Vegas will be a sellout and you can also make a sure bet that somewhere down the line, Las Vegas will host the SUPERBOWL.

Like I’ve said, this will be a win-win for Las Vegas and everyone who lives here.

Jerry Schafer