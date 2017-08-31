Kudos to the Tribune for affirming that that all animals deserve humane treatment. (“Are not animals living creatures that deserve decent treatment?” Aug 9, 2017). To set the record straight though, the so-called “Humane Farming Association” has refused to support legislative campaigns that help animals — like those seeking to ban the cruel practice of locking calves in veal crates, hens in battery cages and pigs in gestation crates. The group’s even refused to support legislation that would ban the inhumane force-feeding birds for foie gras production — perhaps the most infamously-cruel practice in all of factory farming. Meanwhile, The Humane Society of the United States is spearheading these types of monumental reforms for animals — waging legislative campaigns and engaging the nation’s largest food companies to bring about a better future for animals. Because their names are similar, there can be confusion about which group is which; but on the question of which group is actually helping animals, there is no ambiguity.

Emily A. Lewis