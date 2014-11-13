Lawyer lied during Kirstin Lobato’s Nevada Supreme Court arguments

By Hans Sherrer
A minimum-wage convenience store clerk who lies under oath in court can be convicted of perjury and sentenced to prison. In contrast, a highly paid lawyer can fearlessly lie his or her head off when publicly appearing before the Nevada Supreme Court.
We know that because of what occurred during oral arguments before the full Nevada Supreme Court on September 9, 2014 concerning Kirstin Blaise Lobato’s habeas corpus appeal. The attorney representing the
State of Nevada — Clark County Assistant District Attorney Steven S. Owens — repeatedly lied about issues related to Ms. Lobato’s case.
The Supreme Court’s response has been deafening silence. Owens’ dishonest assertions include:
1) Owens lied twice that Ms. Lobato made a “confession” related to Duran Bailey’s homicide in Las Vegas on July 8, 2001. (Oral Arguments [OA] at 9, 13. See note at end.) The truth is that during Ms. Lobato’s trial the State didn’t assert in its opening statement, closing argument, or present trial testimony she made a “confession” to Bailey’s homicide. It exists only in Owens’ imagination.
2) Owens lied, “She was convicted by her own words at the trial, and her own words belie the argument that she is actually innocent.” (OA at 7-8.) The truth is there is nothing incriminating regarding Bailey’s homicide in her police Statement or comments attributed to her — none of which even include the date, location, or manner of
Bailey’s death from a head injury. Furthermore, Ms. Lobato’s habeas petition details her conviction was due to Metro Det. Thomas Thowsen’s extensive false testimony regarding her Statement and comments, and his alleged investigations; and more than 275 unrebutted instances of prejudicial prosecutor misconduct during her trial — none of which were objected to by her lawyer.
3) Owens lied, “Shortly thereafter [Bailey’s homicide], Kirstin Lobato in Panaca, Nevada, started talking about a severed penis.” (OA at 7)
The truth is Ms. Lobato mentioned in her Statement that prior to June 20, 2001 she had a conversation with a woman about the Las Vegas rape attempt she fended off with her pocket knife. Also, her habeas
petition includes unrebutted new evidence by nine alibi witnesses who were informed by her beginning in May 2001 that she used her pocket knife to fend off a would-be rapist in Las Vegas.
4) Owens lied that Ms. Lobato’s vague comment referring to a conversation with her father is evidence of a guilty mind to Bailey’s homicide. (OA at 8) The truth is her comment refers to a conversation with her father in June 2001 — weeks prior to Bailey’s homicide.
5) Owens lied, “But nothing at the crime scene is going to help them because the jury already knew that evidence there pointed away from Kirstin.” (OA at 13) The truth is Ms. Lobato’s unrebutted new exculpatory crime scene evidence establishes among other things that Bailey’s killer made all the shoeprints imprinted in blood and they
don’t match Ms. Lobato; Bailey’s cutting and stab wounds were not inflicted by her pocket knife; and Bailey was alive when his rectum injury occurred, proving she was convicted of a non-existent violation of NRS 201.450. Furthermore, two jurors determined after reviewing all the new evidence that “it could have possibly resulted in either a hung jury or Ms. Lobato’s acquittal.”
6) Owens lied Bailey’s time of death isn’t “critical.” (OA at 10) The truth is the State’s theory of Ms. Lobato’s guilt depended on convincing the jury Bailey died before 7 a.m.
7) Owens lied the jury “rejected” Ms. Lobato’s alibi evidence she was in Panaca the evening of July 8. (OA at 10) The truth is the State conceded during its closing argument it is factually true she was in Panaca from at least “11:30 a.m. through the night.”
8) Owens lied in his assertions Ms. Lobato’s unrebutted new expert forensic evidence Bailey died after 8 p.m. isn’t important. (OA at 10)
The truth is the State conceded at trial she was in Panaca 165 miles from Las Vegas at that time, so it is impossible she committed his homicide.
9) Owens lied, “We have here a couple statutory remedies that Ms. Lobato could avail herself of. … and the other is a motion for DNA testing…” (OA at 12) The truth is Ms. Lobato’s petition for post-conviction DNA testing of crime scene evidence — including semen recovered from Bailey’s rectum — was vigorously opposed by the Clark County D.A. and denied by Judge Valorie Vega. The Nevada Supreme Court dismissed her appeal, “Because the order is not appealable.”
The foregoing is only a partial litany of Owens’ gross dishonesty throughout his argument. It was a continuation of Owens’ dishonesty related to Ms. Lobato’s case. His false public statements to KLAS-TV (Las Vegas), the Associated Press, and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and in documents filed in the Nevada Supreme Court, are detailed in a
letter sent to Clark County District Attorney Steven Wolfson dated July 3, 2012. That letter states: “Mr. Owens’ pervasive dishonesty is a gravely serious matter.” (p. 11) (The letter is online at, http://justicedenied.org/kl/
parents expect from their four-year-old child.
The Supreme Court has the authority to hold Owens in contempt of court for his dishonest and deceptive conduct and impose sanctions, and to refer him to the State Bar of Nevada for investigation. Owens’ unrestrained dishonesty that denied Ms. Lobato her right to a fair hearing is “good cause” for the Court to exercise its authority to sua sponte strike his arguments from consideration of her appeal.
The Nevada Supreme Court should hold Steven S. Owens accountable for his contemptible conduct and take the most extreme actions possible to protect Ms. Lobato’s rights, and the integrity of the Court and its deliberation process.
Hans Sherrer is President of the Justice Institute based in Seattle, Washington, that promotes awareness of wrongful conviction and conducted a post-conviction investigation of Ms. Lobato’s case. Its website is, www.justicedenied.org.
Where is the accountability? Where is the outrage? Why do we accept this behavior from the DA’s office?
I don’t know
Because, unfortunately, we have become a society that says, “if it isn’t me, I don’t care and I’m not going to get involved”. Just as the Roman caesars recognized that if you keep the populace occupied with entertainment (bread and circuses), they’d stay out of the way and just be compliant. Welcome to American, circa 21st. century.
I bet the DA is republican
Don’t quit your day job
well, isn’t it time then to test the DNA???? isn’t it time to file ethics complaints against this “lawyer”????? this is appalling , in its entirety / however, it is Las Vegas, through and through – why do they let this type of dirty, corrupt DA continue to practice??? when will he be fired?????
Please feel free to file a complaint against all of them. A thorough house cleaning is in order I think.
The dna was tested. It was his own semen. I think it’s damning evidence of what a truly sick person he was. He also raped a friend of his and beat her badly a few days before he attacked Kirstin.
I don’t understand how these things can keep happening in Nevada. What is wrong with Nevada residents that they keep on electing the same district attorney? I beginning to see that this is a pattern of behavior within the DA’s office – not just a one of situation. Don’t the residents of Nevada feel that they deserve better treatment? What makes the people that elected Wolfson believe that the same thing cannot happen to them or someone that they care about?
I hope it never happens again to anyone, but until they are forced to follow the law and the rules of professional conduct it will continue to happen.
Yours is very much like the question I have been asked for several years. Why do people at their own determent continue to elect politicians that have no intention on bettering the lives of Americans unless they are wealthy and republicans. This instance of this DA reminds me of how our country has changed. The wonderful middle class is gone.
Hey the US DOJ can lie to the Supremos and the NSA can lie to congress so what is the big deal?
So, where is the REAL killer?
If even half of this is true, then the REAL killer is still loose and out there in Nevada able to continue killing others.
Why isn’t the court system even concerned that the REAL killer is still among us?
The real killer is out there with whomever killed O.J. Simpson’s wife!
This is a horror! What kind of court system do we have here?? What does it mean, when proven truth does not matter in a court of law?
to the writer of this article…..I think the paragraph that begins with…”3) Owens lied, “Shortly thereafter…”
needs to be looked at and edited or re-edited to make sense.
It is cases like this that make regular, everyday citizens fearful of all law enforcement and the judicial system which makes it that more difficult to obtain appropriate justice. How can they expect the people to trust the authorities when there is little or no accountability. If this report is accurate the attorney should no only go before the Bar, but should be prosecuted as well. This is an egregious breach of the public trust and a woman’s life is made to suffer for it (not to mention the resulting lack of justice).
I agree with you E. Ken Ashworth. But, who would prosecute them?
I cannot fathom why this assistant district attorney is still allowed to practice!! His out and out lies have been bared and nothing has happened?? “Without a reasonable doubt” is obviously not practiced in Nevada! DNA tests must be made immediately!
Of real concern is why the Supreme Court isn\’t considering a 41(b) motion to look into the obvious lies by the prosecution. If only one is proven a lie the Court could and should deny reliability of the entire case presented and take-up sanctions against the prosecutor\’s Office and the deputy, Steven Owens. But one thing this case has plenty of is corruption.
The lawyer should go to jail.
If we common peasants lie in court we are just shy of capital punishment but when high paid dictators lie they just keep on living . Just do the right thing and LET HER GO!!!
It appears that it’s time the Justice Department investigated the office of the Clark County District Attorney for gross misfeasance and malfeasance in office. From all I have read, there is proof of true and actual innocence which is being either ignored or swept under the carpet by the DA’s office and possibly by the State Supreme Court as well. What a disgrace to the law these people are!
Do you have any information you can share about how to get the Justice Department to do an investigation?
This is the most outrageous miscarriage of justice. However in today’s world this has become the “Norm”. This country that I used to be proud of. Now it makes me hang my head in Shame!! We are a Country @ War with one another. Obsessed with Power to Dominate. Continually taking and destroying to show our Strength or Will. This is the age of oppression for those whom are unable to defend themselves. Shame on You Nevada!!
American justice system is a friggin joke
I’ve seen this type of behaviour in other states as well..,Arizon & Texass. This is a deeply rooted problem; may involve intervention of the feds? Arizona hardly acknowledge the feds, & even now are trying someone twice for the same offense. Wtf?
There was a time that I would have rejected this story as a desperate attempt of a felon to get a new trial. That is no longer the case, and it is unfortunate that I have no problem believing it all to be true. IF there is documentation to back up these accusations, then certainly minimally a new trial is called for, and a criminal investigation of the prosecutor should be immediately initiated.
There is nothing unusual about this prosecutor’s conduct. It is the status quo, & as a result there are about 20,000 innocent people in prison (mostly who confessed for a plea bargain).
http://www.nybooks.com/articles/archives/2014/nov/20/why-innocent-people-plead-guilty/?insrc=hpma
Thank you so much for this link. Will check it out.
I believe that this case it gaining traction. It’s very
encouraging to see that people really do care.
Prosecutors, cops, and judges alike MUST be stripped of their immunity when they violate someone’s rights. There is no substitute for accountability.
I agree with you jdgalt. The big question is HOW do we make them accountable? Does anyone know of any laws that we can use to that end?
Disbar the SOB!
The Las Vegas Tribune article is a condensed version of the full article that includes more of Mr. Owens dishonesty, additional details, and has references to the information sources. The Tribune inadvertently omitted two links at the end. The full article is online at, http://justicedenied.org/wordpress/archives/2830 . The transcript of the Nev. Sup. Ct. oral arguments on 9-9-14 is online at, http://justicedenied.org/kl/lobatoargument992014.pdf .
i wonder if filing a complain nt with the Bar Associations n would mean anything.
I don’t know if filing a complaint will do any good at all, but I think it is high time that every citizen in Nevada do their part to put an end to this type of behavior. If filing complaints is what it takes, I say lets ALL file complaints.
If there is dna WHY IN THE WORLD has it NOT been tested? If we actually had a Justice System whose primary concern was the TRUTH, in every case that HAS dna
evidence, dna can tell the TRUTH. If anyone is headed to prison OR is serving time in prison, and claiming innocence AND there is dna evidence in the case it should be the LAW that this dna HAS to be tested!!! These people should NOT have to hire attorneys to beg that the dna be tested!!! The Judge in every one of those cases that HAVE dna evidence should ORDER the dna to be tested. (IF they truly have any interest in the TRUTH) The Courtrooms in this Country have become “theatrics and dirty tricks”! It would seem that the Courtrooms have become a stage for overpaid attorneys to do WHATEVER they have to do to WIN their case, even if it means lying, and threatening people who have little power to fight back. Wanting to find the REAL TRUTH seems to have gotten lost in the shuffle in the our broken Justice System, I’m afraid. It seems it has become the new “sports Arena” for Attorneys, and sometimes, it is all about WINNING, no holds barred.
This must be investigated. This young woman deserves a DNA testing. Unlikely she produced the sperm found during investigation of this crime. And the DA also deserves an investigation.
Please pursue justice for both the young woman and the lying DA.
This DA is an embarrassment to the legal system. I have never practised in Nevada but between this DA, the sheriff who won’t arrest the seditionists at the Bundy ranch who threatened to kill law enforcement officers and citizens of the nearby town and the yellow-spined governor who won’t call out the national guard to prevent harrassment of citizens by the Bundy militia my opinion of the legal system in Nevada is very low. I think the people of Nevada deserve better.
Unfortunately, not surprised. The Attorney Generals office in Connecticut has been doing it for years as well. In multiple cases it occurred & the “other attorney” didn’t object either. (Intimidation, Coercion, Cooperation/Corruption? – ‘just saying’) In fact, the state of Connecticut does not follow some of it’s own statutes, but still demands the citizens must follow them. -No Problem-. In this case, (or any involving DNA), any pertinent evidence should be submitted & scrutinized by the jury.
Good Luck & Godspeed
What can the public in Nevada do about such breathtaking corruption?
You are in the confines of Nevada, where the cultural landscape of “doing law and justice” is devoid of even a smidgen of what the common person recognizes as “Ethics” and the scales are tipped in favor of “power and privilege”. Former family court judge, now convicted felon Steve Jones waited 35 mins before contacting law enforcement, after finding Lisa Willardson’s lifeless body, “going to his mother’s house” because “he did not know who to call”. No one in a position of power saw this as problematical and her death was ruled “an accidental overdose of prescription medications”, with which she was being treated for “anxiety & depression” related to her ongoing professional problems tied to her involvement with Jones. For anyone else, that 35 mins lapse of time would have been treated as highly suspicious. In the case of Justice4Kirstin, heck she’s no body; so they can just “make the evidence up” as they go along. End legal fraud & corruption in Nevada. Thanks for keeping a spotlight on #Justice4Kirstin.
More than half of this is true! Owens is not the only person that lied to get the conviction. I do not know Kirsten but I have been following this story for years. I believe that when she was convicted we were coming up on the election. I also believe that it doesn’t matter who we vote for our votes don’t count. This is just what I believe to be true. I do know that Judge Kephart was involved in this case as well, but was not a judge at the time. Kirsten needs to be set free. The poor girl has missed so much because of our justice system. No, she wasn’t perfect but she is not a murderer! That is a fact! I wish I could help her. I wish someone would help her. I know that many people are trying but if it were to happen the state would be admitting fault and I don’t think they are willing to do so.
What is it they think they are gaining by keeping this woman in prison? Is this just a power trip or what? Why did they target her at all? Seems like there is more to this. Why would she even come up as a suspect in the first place? Its not like she’s black or a prostitute or druggy right? Who/what pointed to her?
Hey There. I discovered your weblog using msn. This is an extremely smartly written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info.
Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.
You always have good posts but this one really stands out.
I shared it on Twitter yesterday but decided to come back and tell you personally how much
I aprreciate your insight. Keep it up!
Since the admin of this web page is working, no hesitation very quickly it will be well-known, due to its quality contents.
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious familiarity on the topic
of unpredicted feelings.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire
actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be
subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
This article provides clear idea made for the brand new visitors of blogging, that truly the way
to do blogging and site-building.
Spot up with this write-up, I honestly assume that this amazing site
needs a whole lot more attention. I’ll probably be returning
to find out more, thanks for the advice!
I need to to thanks for this fantastic read!! I certainly loved every tiny amount
of it. I have got got you saved being a favorite to check out new
stuff you post
THIS GIRL IS AS GUILTY AS A PEDOPHILE IN A BOY’S LOCKER ROOM!!! INSTEAD OF INVESTING YOUR TIME WITH USELESS ANTICS, YOU SHOULD BE INVESTING IN A BIG BOX OF KLEENEX TISSUES TO WIPE YOUR CRYING EYES!!
My hope is Kristen gets out simply because there was evidence not tested. Cases like this make me sick. Shame on prosecutors. Shame shame. Michaelangelo you must be the pedophile in the boys locker room.