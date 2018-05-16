Latin Chamber sided with NV Energy against the public

The Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce voted against the Energy Choice initiative according to the organization’s president, Peter Goodman, but a call to Guzman to confirm if the decision of the Mexican group is mainly in solidarity with Nevada Energy’s President Tony Sanchez, who once was the president of the chamber, were unsuccessful due to Guzman and the Chamber’s lack of respect for the Las Vegas Tribune since Guzman replaced former president Otto Merida.

However, Guzman told the Las Vegas daily newspaper that the chamber is concerned “about the risks and uncertainties” of the initiative that will alter the state constitution.

Displaying an open one-sided protection for Nevada Energy, Guzman told the Jewish daily local newspaper that “Question 3 would eliminate the consumer protection that helps to keep a lid on Nevada electric rates,” that allows only the Public Utilities Commission that always sides with NVEnergy when requesting rate hikes.

Several hotels, such as MGM Resorts, Las Vegas Sands and Switch, have backed the initiative, but the Latin Chamber is opposing the measure by joining AARP of Nevada, NV Energy and the Nevada State AFL-CIO against most of the Chamber’s members that include almost every hotel-casino in Southern Nevada, and only a small amount of the few members can be considered Latinos, or at least not American businesses.

The Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce is considered by many in the community to be the Hispanics’ political arm of Harry Reid, who has contributed in many ways with the Mexican organization up to and inclusive of one million dollars and different appointed positions among members of the chamber or their relatives to serve within the

community.

NVEnergy has had the privilege of operating a monopoly in Clark County, Nevada as the only electric supplier without even maintaining an office to serve the public.

The humongous building on West Sahara Avenue is occupied only on the second floor by the executives for meetings and entertainment; the security guard on the ground floor may be sleeping comfortably behind the counter.

The North Las Vegas office is located on a hidden street behind a fast food restaurant and is controlled by Mexican personnel that tried to verbally attack the Las Vegas Tribune reporter and photographer when making an effort to take pictures for this assignment.

Las Vegas Tribune has been updated by present and former members of the Chamber, of the manipulation and control of President Peter Guzman, who is a protégé of former president Otto Merida, who placed him at the helm of the chamber. Merida ignored all rules and statutes of the Chamber by appointing Guzman, according to former members that

had resigned after Peter Guzman was handed the position by Merida.

One very noticeable event is the confrontation between Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce’s president, Peter Guzman and famous Las Vegas Attorney Alex De Castroverde when they attacked each other and both asked the other to resign, ending with De Castroverde, a long time member of the chamber, walking out of the board meeting.

Telephone calls to both Guzman and De Castroverde were either ignored or not answered for whatever reason by either one of the chamber members.

