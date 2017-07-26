Las Vegas Tribune ahead of the news

A paragraph from one of our old editorials read like this: “Let’s not forget our own Silver State, Nevada, where the RINO Governor, Brian Sandoval, has manipulated the Nevada delegation — Senator Dean Heller and Congressmen Joe Heck, Cresent Hardy and Mark Amodei — not to support the candidature of Donald Trump by attending the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, so they would not upset the Master Nevada Puppeteer, Harry Reid.

“Maybe the people of Nevada should keep this in mind and the next time those vote-beggars go out looking for their support, they should turn their back on every one of them.” Joe Heck and Cresent Hardy already paid the price for being so “loyal” to their RINO Governor Brian Sandoval by kissing retired (?) former U.S. Senator Harry Reid’s boots and turning their backs on President Donald Trump.

Amodei has been a Nevada politician since 1996, going through the political process and rising through the ranks until getting to be Nevada’s Second Congressional seat in 2011, but he has chosen to be loyal to Democrat Senator Harry Reid via RINO Governor Brian Sandoval by not attending the 2016 Republican Convention, which may cost him getting a challenger in the next run.

The only other Republican left in the Nevada Delegation, Senator Dean Heller, was by the side of Senator Harry Reid protegee, RINO Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, during Sandoval boycott of the RNC convention in 2016; Senator Heller also showed his loyalty to the Democrat Party by visiting communist Cuba in 2015 in support of former Socialist President Barack Obama’s efforts to bend to the Castro administration, ignoring the feelings of the many Cuban-Republicans residing in Nevada that had suffered the iron fist of the Castro communist regime by either doing time in a communist prison or by losing a family member

to the Castro firing squad.

Now Senator Dean Heller is playing musical chairs and wishy-washy politics with President Trump, which will most likely cost him his Senate seat in the upcoming election. It will be lots of fun to watch the next election and see how much support Senator Heller will get from Sandoval and his political Godfather, Harry Reid.

We are not going to follow the pattern of what is left from the liberal, socialist mainstream media and create a fake news story, but everyone knows how politics is played nationwide and if Communist Network News (CNN) wants to lie when it reports that President Trump threatened a Nevada Senator, we need to state that we believe it was not a threat but a reminder that Heller is not as strong and well-liked in Nevada as he might think he is, and most likely he’ll need some solid help to retain his Senate seat.

It is a reality that the mainstream media is losing the control they used to hold during previous administrations and that is because it is a fact that President Donald Trump has changed the media power to the people’s power by speaking directly to the nation via twitter or any other social media outlet he can find.

The people of the United States of America are now aware that the mainstream newspapers and television stations are not completely truthful; their reporting is no longer the old-fashioned style of telling both sides of the story, and their editorials are brainwashing episodes to confuse its readers or television viewers.

Most people are more glued to radio talk shows that are doing a better service for the listeners by opening their microphones and letting others express their opinions, even if they are opposing that of the radio show host without the three minutes limit offered by the government entities that pretend to allow citizens to speak up.

Loyalty is a word that is not in the political vocabulary and is even a thing of the past; not only in politics but in life in general the word loyalty has been deleted from most parts of our daily transactions. People are afraid to speak up and when someone does speak up they are disenfranchised from the “crazy big mouth” that up to yesterday was our friend. That is what makes the Las Vegas Tribune a different newspaper; we are not afraid to speak what others cannot say, and we are not afraid to have a different opinion than others.

Six months ago we wrote that we believe that President Donald Trump should separate from the Speaker of the House because we did not believe he had the best interest of the president at heart; we wrote that President Donald Trump needed to get rid of James Comey as FBI Director because he was too soft with Democrats and too afraid of the Clinton Clan. Everyone thought we were nuts, crazy, loco — but as time passed, we have been proven to be right.