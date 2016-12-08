“Is Las Vegas a Sanctuary City, or Not?”

Having direct and firsthand knowledge of our law enforcement service — which sadly allows and condones criminal illegal aliens, and/or allows and condones just plain old illegal aliens in any of our communities — I can say without a doubt that this situation is not beneficial to the betterment and well-being of our country.

As we speak, we have federal laws and the machinery to back up the laws, to deport (criminal) illegal aliens that have been arrested and convicted for felony crimes under American Law; then after trial and incarceration in an American prison, and then having served their time, they are paroled back into American society, right next door. Federal Law then is supposed to take over and systematically deport the now ex-felon criminal illegal alien back to his/her country of origin. This system has worked for decades and gives some relief to the law-abiding American citizen and their families by not forcing him

or her to have to live right next door, alongside an ex-felon criminal illegal alien, who — statistically speaking — will reoffend and victimize someone else, again and again, in a never-ending loop. Why would anyone want to keep this cancerous trash — vermin — in our country?

I can’t even imagine an American, law-abiding and civilized God-fearing man or woman, who would vote for or support anyone, that would have a tattooed-up ex-felon from hell living next door to them, or even in the same community, or state, that they still call home, yet somehow or another our elected representatives have set up sanctuary cities that cater to this very thing. Sanctuary Cities have set up local policies that create barriers that prevent Federal Agencies from implementing Immigration Laws.

It would be an understatement to say Politics is responsible for these Sanctuary Cities to even exist. Somebody is getting paid off and greased to help to prevent the Federal Government from getting rid of this pestilence (the proliferation of criminal illegal aliens), which in no way, shape, or form contributes to the betterment of our country.

The political agenda of the far left has proven time and time again that they are not for the American People, but only for themselves, and the New World Order. Corrupted Politicians are using this (Sanctuary City issue) as leverage and to angle in, to ultimately achieve their unholy agenda.

Federal money given to Sanctuary Cities should be stopped until these Sanctuary Cities conform and assist federal agencies in the identification and administration of the existing Immigration Laws. Corrupted politicians that subscribe to and are in support of delaying tactics in the implementation of Federal Immigration Laws should be held accountable, both publically and personally, especially when the ex-felon criminal illegal alien reoffends and personally victimizes an innocent law abiding American citizen instead of being immediately deported back to their original country, thus saving lives and more

injury.

To date, it is very vague whether or not Las Vegas is officially classified as a Sanctuary City. Las Vegas has policies in place that somewhat protect the ex-felon criminal illegal alien in that probable cause needs to be established for committing yet another crime before the status of the criminal illegal alien can be officially checked.

In other words, the ex-felon criminal illegal alien has to have committed another crime before they can be turned directly over to ICE, and then deported to wherever, as long as it is out of this country. Now isn’t that just really special?

I’ll say it again: Nevada has got to be the most corrupt State in the United States of America, and sets the standard for all other states to follow, whereby Nevadans are continually victimized by bad legislation.

I wish I could point the finger at someone who is directly responsible, because I would do everything in my power to correct this flaw in policy and legislation.

I pray that President-Elect Donald Trump can close this loophole in the Law, and do what is right for the American People.

Remember to Keep your Faith, Keep your Gun, and they can Keep their Change. In God We Trust

Gordon Martines is a former LVMPD detective who has served in many capacities over his 39-year career in law enforcement. He was a candidate for sheriff in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, with the intention of bringing integrity and accountability back to the department, and filed a federal lawsuit against LVMPD in 2011. Martines has appeared on “Face The Tribune” radio show several times and is currently the host of “Open Mic” on Tuesdays and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. He contributes his opinions and ideas to the Las Vegas Tribune to keep the public informed and help improve policing in Las Vegas. Gordon Martines can be contacted via email at coper71@hotmail.com.