Las Vegas is a Sanctuary City for Illegal Immigrants

When an illegal immigrant is released from prison, the Federal Law says they will be immediately deported to their country of origin.

The LVMPD has been ordered to ignore a person’s citizen status while in this county, and to only focus on the crime at hand, and will continue to investigate as to whether or not this person is involved in a crime; if the person is not involved in a crime, then he will be released in the field and can walk away.

It is ridiculous for an officer to ignore a person’s citizen status, and it immediately creates a division in the ranks and in the eyes of the public. If President Trump says to enforce Immigration Laws and our superiors say different, then which one do we follow? Our Police are being laughed at, in Star Nursery, Home Depot, and Walmart, by these illegals, not to mention the crime rate which grows from acts committed by those illegals against our seniors citizens in those large parking lots.

Let us build that Wall as soon as possible to keep these unvetted criminal drug dealing illegals from getting a foothold in our community.

Our Police should have a freehand in dealing with Illegal aliens along with the support of “ICE,” who can respond immediately to the scene and take custody of those illegal aliens.

By refusing to enforce Illegal Immigration Laws, we will have to endure constant congregations of illegal aliens, near or around large

parking lots, and the constant intimidation of our senior population.

If this problem is not addressed, then you will eventually experience a transference household in your neighborhood. This house will contain twenty to thirty illegal aliens, including criminal aliens at a time, until the illegal aliens leave the household for parts unknown, only to be replaced immediately by more illegal aliens; you can just imagine the vehicular traffic that will occur. And don’t forget the very penetrating Mexican music played very loud at all hours of the day, along with the stench of Marijuana smoke.

It is usually the loud music calls to Metro that brings in ICE, which usually takes care of the problem — at least temporarily. It takes a few weeks for the squatters to move in and infiltrate our neighborhood.

Enforcement of immigration laws is necessary if we are ever to feel safe in our homes again.

Remember to Keep your Faith, Keep your Gun, and they can Keep their Change.

In God We Trust

Gordon Martines is a former LVMPD detective who has served in many capacities over his 39-year career in law enforcement. He was a candidate for sheriff in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, with the intention of bringing integrity and accountability back to the department, and filed a federal lawsuit against LVMPD in 2011. Martines has appeared on “Face The Tribune” radio show several times and is currently the host of “Open Mic” on Tuesdays and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. He contributes his opinions and ideas to the Las Vegas Tribune to keep the public informed and help improve policing in Las Vegas. Gordon Martines can be contacted via email at coper71@hotmail.com.