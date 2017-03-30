Las Vegas Municipal elections is on Tuesday, April 4, don’t forget to vote

In Spanish we have a saying that goes like this: the live one to the table and the dead one to the hole. That came to my mind during the service of Mike Ensign who, like Michael Schaefer said so well: “Build a $270 million Circus Circus Hotel into a $7.5 billion Mandalay BayGroup.” The service took place at Christ the King Catholic Church onTorrey Pines and Tropicana.

One will assume that a man like Mike Ensign, so well known all over our city; a generous, political and business guru, would have gathered a large group of our city’s elite and gaming figures, but one would have assumed wrong.

No political figures, no well-known business names, and above all, very few gaming personalities attended Mike Ensign’s celebration of life to show respect to a man who always treated everyone with respect; but in the first row were gaming attorney Frank Schreck, with Ensign’s personal physician, and Gaming Commission Chairman Tony Alamo Jr. M.D. who spoke, as always, very eloquently.

* * * * *

It all happened last Saturday in Hollywood, California in the 1,200-seat theatre at Hollywood’s Forest Lawn Memorial Park, where another celebration of life took place.

Debbie Reynolds was married to Eddie Fisher, who fathered Carrie; mother and daughter died one day apart and the Mirror newspaperreported that “Debbie Reynolds’ final wish was to be with her daughter, Carrie Fisher, who tragically died the day before – and now a public memorial service has honored both together.”

* * * * *

And coming back to reality and back in Las Vegas I would like to remind all my readers that this is my last column before election day; most likely the Las Vegas Tribune newspaper will be a few hours late on Wednesday to include the results of the Las Vegas Municipal elections on Tuesday, April 4, but I would like to emphasise the importance of this election; just because there are few candidates and the election is only for the residents of Las Vegas does not mean that it is not an important election; every election is important.

I want to make it clear that the names of the candidates we, Las Vegas Tribune and I, recommend are truly the best in their respective races and are the ones you should elect to serve us for the next four or six years because they are the ones that have our best interest at heart.

In Municipal Court Department 3, Cara Campbell has been with the Clark County District Attorney Office for nearly twenty years and never imagined running for office until several co-workers and members of the community, disappointed with the performance of the incumbent, asked her to run for that position.

Cara’s experience led to her selection to the specialty prosecution unit identified as the “High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program (HIDTA),” which is a grant-funded position run by the United States Office of National Drug Control Policy pursuant to the Federal Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988, and offers us the peace of mind that she has no connections to any federally involved illegal drug establishment approved by the Nevada Legislature.

In the Municipal Court Department 5, Chief Judge Cedric Kerns has worked ardently, along with his colleagues, in the creation of many specialty courts within the Las Vegas Municipal Court. Because of his work on the bench, Chief Judge Kerns received the “2009 Community Partner Award” from the Foundation for Recovery; and in 2013, the Nevada Supreme Court recognized Chief Judge Kerns with the “Legacy of Justice Award.” The award is given to a person in the judicial system whose contributions, innovations and achievements resulted in significant improvements to the judicial system.

City Council Ward 2, Bob Beers’ race, is no doubt in our minds since Bob Beers prides himself on an open door policy and encourages residents to contact him with concerns, questions and ideas for making Las Vegas a better place to live, work and play; and he means that to the max. I have seen Bob Beers in action, and I can assure everyonethat he is a full-time councilman.

Bob Beers has the experience, the knowledge, and the desire to be a city councilman, and he is the city council for everyone in Ward 2, in Las Vegas, in Clark County, in Nevada and in the United States becaus he feels that even if his first priority is his Ward 2, he wants the best for every resident.

Stavros Anthony in Ward 4 will continue to put tax dollars to work with a priority on quality-of-life projects, such as revitalizing neighborhoods, parks and recreational facilities, better and safer roads, improved emergency services such as fire and police, and small business development.

Michelle Fiore is the perfect candidate for city council Ward 6; I have been telling my friends and my radio audience that Michele Fiore is the perfect person to be a city councilwoman — and I mean it.

Michele is a full-time elected official and even if we have not spoken since she became an assemblywoman, I have kept track of her career and I know that she is very popular, is a hard-working public official, and is very much involved in the community.

And in case the Abuelita tells you that I only support those who advertise in this newspaper, I would like to tell you that neither Michelle nor Stavros are advertising with the newspaper, and Stavros is my friend (I think he is allowed to be) and I donated his advertising and the invitation to Meet The Candidates.

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.

* * * * *

Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.