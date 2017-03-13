Photos by Sandy Zimmerman and The Academy Awards

The celebrities began to walk along the Academy Award’s Red Carpet at the Palms Hotel & Casino, an affair for Las Vegas celebrities, VIP’s and the public in conjunction with the Hollywood presentations.

I interviewed magician Mac King, “You have appeared in Las Vegas many years, how long has it been?” Mac answered, “17 years at Harrahs in my own magic show.”

Suddenly another long-time Las Vegas performer, retired Master Magician/Documentary Producer Lance Burton, in the middle of his red carpet interview with Chet Buchanan, of 98.5 KLUC-FM’s “Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo,” stopped and said, “I didn’t know it was that long!”

These red carpets are fun because most of the celebrities know each other.

Getting back to our interview, I asked, “Why were you so successful?”

Mac answered, “I’m the cheapest.”

I commented, “When you perform magic along with comedy that means a lot more to the audience.”

Mac said, “At first I had a serious magic act but that didn’t fit me. You can do both or just one. Comedy and magic are a good combination.”

Discussing the Academy Awards, Mac preferred Denzel Washington and Amy Adams, star of “Arrival” who was not nominated for an award, and really enjoyed the film “La La Land.” Mac admitted a crush on Emma Stone, “She is perfect and very interesting looking.”

PLEASE GIVE BACK THE AWARD — Whatever happened backstage, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the winning Oscar for the wrong film, “La La Land,” then after all of the thank you speeches, the right film winner “Moonlight” was confirmed and those recipients approached the stage with a bit of confusion.

The Academy Awards nominated for best films were: “La La Land.” “Lion,” “Hidden Figures,” “Hell and High Water,” “Fences,” “Moonlight,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Arrival,” and “Manchester by the Sea.” The Academy Award Oscar WINNING FILM: “Moonlight.”

Variety, The Children’s Charity of Southern Nevada

All of the glitter and glamour of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is devoted to helping VARIETY, The Children’s Charity.

This chapter of Southern Nevada works locally, nationally and globally to help children attain their full potential by granting practical equipment, programs and experiences that help children overcome whatever obstacles they face and live life to the fullest. All children are special, however, the core purpose of Variety is to connect people and companies to children who are less fortunate, who live and grow up with serious illness, a disability or disadvantage. Anyone interested in becoming involved please see: www.VarietySN.org

