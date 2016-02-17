Language is not the only barrier to communication

I just remembered a few years ago when Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian held some neighborhood meetings at Clark High School, and I believe she still does.
Since some Metro Police officers direct those meetings, I decided to attend one and tried to express my opinion about how those students of Clark High School crossed the street on Arville and Pennwood Avenue against traffic, in the middle of the block, and with their cell phones glued to their ears, giving a haughty look to the driver who had the audacity to interrupt their conversation when they, the “little children,” do not have the right of way.
English is my primary language, even though I also speak Spanish fluently. The police officer in charge of the meeting (or so he thought), spoke very broken Spanish, but since the Councilwoman
coordinating the meeting didn’t even bother to stand up and direct the meeting she planned, he interrupted me abruptly and told me I needed to speak Spanish because none of the people present spoke English.
The majority of those people attending the meeting were parents of those “children” attending Clark High School. If they want to live in the United States they need to make an effort to learn English.
I do not have to speak Spanish to people who desire to live in the United States and have no interest in learning English. Police officers should know that.
This is one of the reasons I never attended another of Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian’s meetings, even if I live in her ward. She needs to understand that we live in the United States of America and all her constituents, and Metro Police officers, need to learn our language.
We do not need to accommodate others for their convenience. Can you imagine if those police officers demand people at those meetings need to speak Spanish for the Tagalog-speaking citizens? Hey, we have many Filipinos in our community. Do those Metro officers believe everything is Mexican?
We read in the news every day about bad accidents. Do we need to blame drivers for those accidents? I have seen a woman crossing Decatur Blvd. with two toddlers, a child in a stroller and her belly ready to explode with her cell phone glued to her ears as they were walking on the “King’s land.” They did not even have landlines in their country and they have become experts of cell phones here.
Oh, please, if School Police are totally unaware of and absent on these matters, it is time for Metro Police to take action in these maters, even if the officers in question want us to speak Spanish.
Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.
Since some Metro Police officers direct those meetings, I decided to attend one and tried to express my opinion about how those students of Clark High School crossed the street on Arville and Pennwood Avenue against traffic, in the middle of the block, and with their cell phones glued to their ears, giving a haughty look to the driver who had the audacity to interrupt their conversation when they, the “little children,” do not have the right of way.
English is my primary language, even though I also speak Spanish fluently. The police officer in charge of the meeting (or so he thought), spoke very broken Spanish, but since the Councilwoman
coordinating the meeting didn’t even bother to stand up and direct the meeting she planned, he interrupted me abruptly and told me I needed to speak Spanish because none of the people present spoke English.
The majority of those people attending the meeting were parents of those “children” attending Clark High School. If they want to live in the United States they need to make an effort to learn English.
I do not have to speak Spanish to people who desire to live in the United States and have no interest in learning English. Police officers should know that.
This is one of the reasons I never attended another of Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian’s meetings, even if I live in her ward. She needs to understand that we live in the United States of America and all her constituents, and Metro Police officers, need to learn our language.
We do not need to accommodate others for their convenience. Can you imagine if those police officers demand people at those meetings need to speak Spanish for the Tagalog-speaking citizens? Hey, we have many Filipinos in our community. Do those Metro officers believe everything is Mexican?
We read in the news every day about bad accidents. Do we need to blame drivers for those accidents? I have seen a woman crossing Decatur Blvd. with two toddlers, a child in a stroller and her belly ready to explode with her cell phone glued to her ears as they were walking on the “King’s land.” They did not even have landlines in their country and they have become experts of cell phones here.
Oh, please, if School Police are totally unaware of and absent on these matters, it is time for Metro Police to take action in these maters, even if the officers in question want us to speak Spanish.
Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.
Attachments area
Preview attachment 02.17 pg 13 Perly.doc
02.17 pg 13 Perly.doc
Why people still use to read news papers when in this technological world
everything is presented on web?
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
Hello! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new
apple iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading through your
blog and look forward to all your posts! Carry on the fantastic work!
I don’t know if it’s just me or if perhaps all the others experiencing problems with your website.
It looks like a number of the text on your posts are running away from the screen. Can another individual please comment and tell me if this
is happening to them too? It might become a problem with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Thanks
Wonderful work! This really is the type of info that are meant
to be shared across the net. Shame on the seek engines for now not positioning this submit higher!
Happen over and talk over with my site . Thanks a lot =)
I have fun with, cause I discovered exactly what I used to be taking a
look for. You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day.
Bye
I love the valuable information you provide inside your articles.
I am going to bookmark your weblog and appearance again here frequently.
I’m quite certain I will learn lots of new stuff below!
Better of luck for the following!
Hello There. I came across your blog the utilization of
msn. This can be a very neatly written article. I am going to make certain to bookmark it and return to learn more of your own useful info.
Thanks to the post. I’ll certainly return.
Hello to every single one, it’s really a good for me to pay a visit this site, it includes priceless Information.
Hi there! I was able to have sworn I’ve gone to this site before but after checking through a number
of the post I realized it’s unfamiliar with me.
Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I stumbled upon it and I’ll be
book-marking and checking back frequently!
Terrific article! That is certainly the kind of information which should be shared
around the web. Shame on Google for not
positioning this post upper! Occur over and talk to my site .
Thanks =)
Hi there, after reading this awesome post i am as well glad to
share my knowledge here with mates.