South Korea on Tuesday conducted live-fire exercises for a second straight day in a show of strength after North Korea claimed to have tested a hydrogen bomb, The Associated Press reported.

Seoul simulated a strike against Pyongyang in drills on Monday. The exercises come after North Korea claimed Sunday that it successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen bomb that can be placed an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The test was met with international condemnation, while South Korea has said it believes the North is preparing to conduct additional missile tests.

President Trump in a Monday call with South Korean President Moon Jae In agreed to lift limits on South Korea’s missile payload capabilities in light of the recent claim from North Korea.