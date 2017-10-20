Lobato’s hearing concludes, Judge Miley to rule by mid-November
By Hans Sherrer
justicedenied.org
Special to the Las Vegas Tribune
Kirstin Lobato’s five-day habeas corpus evidentiary hearing before District Court Judge Stefany Miley was held from Monday, Oct. 9 to Friday, October 13, 2017.
After the hearing concluded Judge Miley said she will be issuing her written ruling within 30 days. Ms. Lobato and the State have until November 1 to file supplemental briefs.
Evidence was presented during the hearing to help Judge Miley determine if Ms. Lobato will be granted a new trial.
Ms. Lobato was convicted in 2006 of voluntary manslaughter and other charges related to Duran Bailey’s homicide in Las Vegas on July 8, 2001. She is incarcerated serving her sentence of 13 to 35 years in prison.
Ms. Lobato filed a habeas corpus petition in the Clark County District Court in May 2010 that asserted 79 grounds why she should be granted a new trial.
The hearing was ordered by the Nevada Supreme Court in November 2016.
It was to determine if Ms. Lobato’s trial lawyers provided ineffective assistance of counsel for failing to investigate and present forensic entomology and forensic pathology evidence discovered after her trial that establishes Bailey died on July 8 about 8 p.m., or even later.
The person who found his body called 911 at 10:36 p.m. that night.
During the closing arguments in Ms. Lobato’s trial, Clark County Asst. DA Sandra DiGiacomo conceded that credible alibi witnesses establish she was at her home in Panaca — 165 miles north of Las Vegas — the entire afternoon and evening of July 8.
Ms. Lobato’s habeas petition asserts the jury would not have found her guilty if it had known the new forensic evidence Bailey died at a time the prosecution has acknowledged she was 165 miles from Las Vegas.
Ms. Lobato is currently represented pro bono by the Innocence Project in New York, and by the Las Vegas law firm of David Chesnoff & Richard Schonfeld.
The State was represented during the hearing by ADA DiGiacomo.
Ms. Lobato presented five witnesses during the hearing: her trial lawyer David Schieck; forensic pathologist Dr. Andrew Baker; and three forensic entomologists, Dr. Gail Anderson, Dr. Robert Kimsey, and Dr. Jeffery Tomberlin.
Dr. Baker opined that Bailey most likely died at 8 p.m., plus or minus two hours, based primarily on the medical evidence about when he was in full rigor mortis and when it had completely dissipated.
Drs. Anderson and Tomberlin opined that Bailey died after sunset at 8:01 p.m., and Dr. Kimsey opined Bailey died after it was fully dark at 9:07 p.m.
Their time of death opinions were based on their testimony that was similar about:
—Blow flies are only active during the day, and they cease activity as sunset approaches.
—Blow flies can find a dead body within minutes and lay clumps of 150 to 300 eggs that are visible to the naked eye.
—The weather conditions on July 8, 2001 were optimal for blow flies to lay eggs with daytime temperature between the low 80s and 95°, and no wind and rain.
—Bailey’s body was a prime target for blow flies to lay eggs: he was exposed outside; he had open wounds on his head, face, and body; he was covered in blood; and his eyes, mouth and nose were readily accessible
All the forensic experts testified they didn’t identify a single blow fly egg on Bailey’s body.
The State presented two rebuttal witnesses: forensic entomologist Dr. Jeffrey Wells and forensic pathologist Dr. Rexene Worrell.
Dr. Wells testified he didn’t have enough information specific to blow fly activity in Las Vegas to offer an opinion about Bailey’s time of death. However, he did admit he couldn’t definitely identify a single blow fly egg on Bailey’s body.
Based primarily on the potassium vitreous fluid level of Bailey’s eyes at the time of his autopsy, Dr. Worrell opined, “Bailey died sometime between the mid-morning and early morning hours of July 8, 2001.” She admitted she couldn’t definitely identify a single blow fly egg on Bailey’s body.
Judge Miley must decide two issues to arrive at her decision of whether to grant Ms. Lobato a new trial:
1) Did Ms. Lobato’s lawyers perform deficiently by failing to
investigate or present the new forensic entomology and forensic pathology evidence of Bailey’s time of death?
2) Is there a reasonable probability that the failure to present that evidence undermines confidence in the outcome of her trial?
The answer to the first issue was likely provided by Schieck’s
admission he performed deficiently — “I absolutely should have consulted with a forensic entomologist.”
The answer to the second issue is whether her jury would have given enough weight to Ms. Lobato’s new forensic evidence that Bailey died while it is undisputed she was in Panaca, to have decided the State didn’t prove her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Judge Miley appeared to take the hearing seriously and was very attentive. During the hearing she asked dozens of questions of the experts to clarify their testimony. Her rulings on objections to testimony and admissibility of evidence didn’t obviously favor either the State or Ms. Lobato.
* * * * *
Hans Sherrer is President of the Justice Institute aka Justice Denied that conducted a post-conviction investigation of Kirstin Lobato’s case. The Justice Institute is based in Seattle, Washington and promotes awareness of wrongful convictions, and maintains the world’s largest database of exonerated persons. Its website is, www.justicedenied.org.
