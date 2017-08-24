Because the American radicals anti-everything infatuation with destroying history, the monuments and statues of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in several states may also be at risk of being taken down.

For years several monuments and statues of several famous and infamous people that have been part of this nation’s past have been displayed in many cities in the United States, including the nation’s capital as well as many states’ capitals, as a reminder of the country’s history with notable events, political and community leaders.

Since the tragic events in Charlottesville, Virginia where radicalº

anti-American groups terrorized that city, using the aftermath as an excuse to keep destroying the country, city by city, Democrats, Liberals, racists and enemies of the United States have taken up the task of ignoring and breaking the laws and have effortlessly worked together to erase the history of this country.

Claiming that taking down historic but controversial monuments that many say celebrate slavery and the Confederacy groups is going to erase the past is a myth that only delights ignorant anti-Americans.

Angry opponents see the move as suppressing or rewriting history in the service of political correctness.

Wikipedia describes the Civil War this way: “The American Civil War was fought in the United States from 1861 to 1865.” “The result of a long-standing controversy over slavery and states’ rights, war broke out in April 1861, when Confederates attacked Fort Sumter in South Carolina, shortly after Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated. The nationalists of the Union proclaimed loyalty to the U.S. Constitution. They faced secessionists of the Confederate States of America, who advocated for states’ rights to perpetual slavery and its expansion in the Americas.”

Las Vegas Tribune has never been in favor of naming buildings, schools, parks or streets after living people or in memoriam because people can make mistakes or could end up on the bad side of groups, making someone later on wanting to change that name.

Case in point that comes to mind in Nevada is the case of former late Senator Floyd Lamb, a native Nevadan who did much for Nevada, fought for the benefits and rights of all Nevada residents, and only a small park was named after him; when Senator Lamb and other local public officials were entrapped by an FBI sting operation led by Special Agent Steve Raybar there were people that wanted to take Senator Lamb’s name off the park, forgetting all the good Lamb has done for Nevada.

If the idea of taking down these monuments and statues that are part of this country’s history is to erase the past, to erase history, then these groups need to include statues and monuments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as well.

King statues are not the only historic statues that have been erected as part of the country’s history; there are others.

A bronze equestrian statue 10-1/2 ft. high on a marble pedestal in memory of the pioneer Bishop of the Methodist Episcopal Church, erected by the Francis Asbury Memorial Association, at a cost of $50,000 under an Act of Congress approved February 28, 1919 (40 Stat. 1213) and dedicated October 15, 1924; it is known as “The Prophet of the Long Road.” Asbury is honored for greatly promoting patriotism, education, morality, and religion in the American Republic.

Cardinal Gibbons, born in Maryland, who served as priest, bishop, and chaplain at Ft. McHenry, was instrumental in establishing Catholic University there. He was ordained cardinal in 1886. The bronze statue shows him seated, in official robes of the church, on a granite pedestal with a granite, marble and concrete reinforced platform. It was erected by the Knights of Columbus without expense to the United States under an Act of Congress approved April 23, 1928 (45 Stat. 453). The cost of the statue was $35,998 and was dedicated August 14, 1932.

A bronze portrait bust in memory of the Italian who invented the wireless telegraph, forerunner of the modern radio, is on a double pedestal. The granite base was a gift by the Marconi Memorial Foundation at a cost of $32,555 under an Act of Congress approved April 13, 1938 and completed on June 30, 1941.

Fair is fair and if a group of outcast cowards can hide in the dark of night to tear down statues of figures that have been part of the nation’s history in one way or another, all the rest of our monuments, statues, busts or any other semblance of honoring anyone else should share that fateful destiny.