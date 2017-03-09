On Saturday, March 18, 2017, the early voting for the Las Vegas Municipal Elections will begin and many Las Vegas residents will utilize that supposed convenience, which we assume was invented by Democrats to make it easy to play with or manipulate the votes cast by the American voters.

We have been critical of this early voting system from the very beginning and always recommend that our readers not use this so- called convenient way of casting their votes; someone’s listening to us while others are not, but that is the beauty and the benefit of living in an almost-free country.

Huffingtonpost.com had reported that since the early 1990s, the number of voters who cast their ballots prior to Election Day has steadily risen from less than a tenth to about a third. That rise has been fueled by two phenomenons: more states are offering early voting options; and once a state adopts early voting, more people vote early as part of their election regimen.

However, knowing how many doubts already exist about the credibility and honesty of our election system, our opinion of the election system is more accepted by many in the American political world and many have already agreed with our opinion and resist their urgency to cast their votes until the primary or the general elections.

Because we believe that we have not been able to fully convince our readers of our take on early voting, we still follow the early voting as part of our election system and try to believe the Clark County Registrar of Voters, Joe Gloria, when he tells the newspaper editorial board that he is not aware of any voting fraud.

For that reason we decided to take this week, ten days before early voting starts, to remind those who are part of the Las Vegas voting system about the importance of informing and educating each and every one of the candidates in every office participating in this small, local — but as important as any other — election, not letting anyone manipulate and offer misleading information about any candidate.

The relationship of any judicial candidate — connected directly or indirectly — to any individual that has any financial, political, judicial, or merely friendly involvement with any party in the drug business, should not be elected or reelected to any position in the judiciary system.

Marijuana remains a Schedule 1 substance under the Controlled Substances Act. Substances in Schedule 1 are determined by the Food and Drug Administration to have no medical use. States that allow marijuana for medical use or legalized recreational use remain in defiance of federal law; those individuals, candidates or sitting judges that maintain a business or personal relationship with individuals with ties to marijuana, such as in the case of campaign manager David Thomas, risk their reputation and their respectable image in the community.

We need to make sure that running for office or a subsidiary campaign for personal or financial reasons should be a discredit to that office and that officeholder or candidate, and everyone is urged to come clean with the reasons they chose to participate in running for that specific office.

Just because the person is or is not satisfied with the results of a city ruling, and just because one agrees or disagrees with the city council’s voting on an item, should not be reason to throw money behind a candidate that everyone knows is going to be a puppet of his or her many friends on the board, or be the person behind a vendetta against a public official who was more inclined to serve the community the best he could, for the best interest of that community, and vote as honorably as possible.

The Las Vegas Municipal elections may not be considered by many as important as a presidential election — nor should they be — but to those living within the Las Vegas city limits, they are and should be considered very important because of what they represent to many residents and to the future of our youngsters.

We, as a watchdog for political corruption, judicial unfairness, elected or appointed government officials’ abuse of power and police misconduct, are humbled in asking you to retain Chief Judge Cedric Kerns and to elect Cara Campbell in the Municipal Court election; to retain Stavros Anthony and Bob Beers in their respected city council seats to open the doors to the best city government that Las Vegas can possibly have.

We believe that with Mayor Carolyn Goodman at the helm of the city council, along with the other city council members, and the above officials, once elected, we’ll not only be a city we can all be proud of, but we can once again say, just as the late Forrest Duke always said, that we’re “The Best City of Them All.”