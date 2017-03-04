General

No justification exists for the genocidal madness

One after another terrorist bombing manage to lay waste to urban centers in the Islamic world, and it is commonplace for media reports of these grim atrocities to speak of rescuers finding “body parts” and wading in blood. Whether it occurs in Baghdad or Islamabad, and whichever wild-eyes sect must bear the burden of guilt for the slaughter, this business of taking human life on a mass scale over religious differences scars the Muslin world and elicits well-justified horror from outside observers. It’s really all about the murder most foul of men, women and children over issues related to theology. No justification exists for the genocidal madness. How can it be stopped?

Attempts to secure Baghdad against the plague of terror bombings have been going on for years and years, involving everything from blast barriers to high-tech ID systems, and the net result in terms of public safety has been precisely “zilch.” Terrorist bombers have found ways of defeating and getting past whatever types of security systems happen to be in place at any given time. Baghdad’s residents are just about as vulnerable to being blown up in their city now, in 2017, as they were back in 2007. Mass-casualty bombings are terrifyingly commonplace in today’s Baghdad.

Pakistani cities are just as open to the pathological attention of religiously inspired terrorist bombers as their equivalents in Iraq. Pakistan’s central government has waged a determined campaign of counter-insurgency against Islamist militias and tribal warriors for a decade, using every available weapons and tactic, but in the end they’ve been no more successful at stopping terrorist bombings than their Iraqi counterparts. Pakistan’s morgues are as full of bombing victims as their equal in Iraq.

So what is the answer of the civilized world to this totally reprehensible sort of high-explosive barbarism?

That is an excellent question. Nothing that’s been attempted so far has worked. Without an effective answer to the Muslin world’s urban terror bombings, it is absolutely certain that thousands more civilians will be blown to pieces in places like Baghdad, Islamabad, Kabul and Mogadishu.

Frank W. Goheen

Vancouver, Washington

 

