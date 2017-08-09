Where is the justice from the Justices?

Part seven of a series

Order of suspension, Letter of Reprimand, Letter of Public Reprimand, and a lot of other fancy names; all of which are sometimes impressive, and in many cases scary to have one’s name attached to any of those letters because sometimes they are real charges, even while sometimes they are bogus accusations; but time will tell and that is why the cooperation of the Nevada Supreme Court is necessary to expedite the results of any Nevada State Bar actions in cases involving attorneys.

If an attorney needs a reprimand, a Public Reprimand, or a suspension and the Nevada State Bar does take action, there should not be a legit reason for the Nevada Supreme Court to take almost a year (nine months) to give the Nevada State Bar the blessings, the green light or the go-ahead with its decision.

Attorney Scott Holper has been waiting for nine months for the Nevada Supreme Court to give the Bar that “blessing” that will end the Scott Holper saga that has been in full speed for almost five years.

There is no need for Scott Holper to yell in the middle of the lobby at the Regional Justice Center that Las Vegas Tribune is “DISGUSTING”!!!, “DISGUSTING”!!! just because we are doing our job of keeping the community alert and knowledgeable about who is whom in the legal community.

No one wrote about attorney Robert Knott when he stole thousands of dollars from a young immigrant widow; no one pressures the Bad Check Unit of the Clark County District Attorney, under the bleeding hands of the former District Attorney, who was a collection agent for Las Vegas casinos while other cases were ignored or overlooked.

The Nevada Supreme Court should make time to make a decision in the Scott Holper case not only because it is their job to do so, and not only because it is the right thing to do, but because by doing so the Nevada Supreme Court may be avoiding a more drastic situation.

We don’t care if we are yelled at in the middle of the Regional Justice Center — “DISGUSTING”!!, “DISGUSTING”!! right in front of visitors, attorneys and even a couple of judges passing by.

We don’t care because we know we would be “DISGUSTING” if we were not doing our job; we are not really disgusting, and we are not here to win a popularity contest, but to expose the wrongdoings of public figures and people that deal with and have the future of many citizens in their hands.

People work because they need to work to support their families, not to be abused and humiliated by their boss; people go to an attorney’s office looking for help for their legal problems and not to be taken for granted or to lose their cases because the attorney they had the misfortune to hire did not do his job right or had a bad memory and didn’t file the proper papers on time.

People don’t need to be abused and use discriminatory adjectives just because their tenant is an abusive person and does not know how to behave among human beings.

The Nevada Supreme Court needs to find time to make a decision in the Scott Holper case and if they are too busy to do that, then they should pass the case on to the Nevada Appellate Court, or to a special committee; after all, government people are good at passing the buck and creating commissions, task forces and many other group names.

Let’s hope that the Holper case can be solved sooner rather than later before another client gets hurt, another employee gets insulted, or another landlord walks around scared as hell.