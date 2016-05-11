Judging Judge Melanie Andres-Tobiasson: Why now and why at all?

The Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution states: “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.”

It is no secret that prosecutors are always quick to ask for higher bail, no bail or to revoke whatever bail the judge in the first court appearance imposed.

‘‘This traditional right to freedom before conviction permits the unhampered preparation of a defense, and serves to prevent the infliction of punishment prior to conviction… cleared explained in the Constitution.

No judge has a crystal ball to see what type of behavior a defendant may adopt after posting the bail his constitutional rights allow in any case; turning the blame back on a judge for whatever crime a defendant may commit while on bail is very unfair.

It is not unusual for prosecutors to ask for a higher bail amount or, in some cases, for no bail; but it is up to the judge to be fair, impartial and in a normal courtroom setting to keep the defendant protected from prosecutors.

It may not be the case in Las Vegas where in many cases the prosecutors keep the judges under control so when a judge follows the law and not the prosecutors’ desire, and something dramatic happens between the parties, everyone is too quick to blame the judge.

It seems to be the case with Judge Melanie Andress-Tobiasson, when she rejected the prosecutors’ request to revoke the bail on a domestic violence case that appeared in her calendar.

The man, Travis Spitler, with a history of domestic violence, posted bail and went to kill his girlfriend, Christina Franklin, and hit their two children. How can the judge that follows the Constitution be blamed or criticized for that?

Well-known Nevada attorney John G. Watkins told the Las Vegas Tribune that Judge Andress-Tobiasson is one of the finest judges that is on the bench; she believes in the Constitution and protects the people’s rights.

Judge Melanie Andres-Tobiasson is not even up for reelection; why question her motives to implement the Constitution as all the judges are supposed to do anyway?

