Judging Judge Melanie Andres-Tobiasson: Why now and why at all?

The Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution states: “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.”
It is no secret that prosecutors are always quick to ask for higher bail, no bail or to revoke whatever bail the judge in the first court appearance imposed.
‘‘This traditional right to freedom before conviction permits the unhampered preparation of a defense, and serves to prevent the infliction of punishment prior to conviction… cleared explained in the Constitution.
No judge has a crystal ball to see what type of behavior a defendant may adopt after posting the bail his constitutional rights allow in any case; turning the blame back on a judge for whatever crime a defendant may commit while on bail is very unfair.
It is not unusual for prosecutors to ask for a higher bail amount or, in some cases, for no bail; but it is up to the judge to be fair, impartial and in a normal courtroom setting to keep the defendant protected from prosecutors.
It may not be the case in Las Vegas where in many cases the prosecutors keep the judges under control so when a judge follows the law and not the prosecutors’ desire, and something dramatic happens between the parties, everyone is too quick to blame the judge.
It seems to be the case with Judge Melanie Andress-Tobiasson, when she rejected the prosecutors’ request to revoke the bail on a domestic violence case that appeared in her calendar.
The man, Travis Spitler, with a history of domestic violence, posted bail and went to kill his girlfriend, Christina Franklin, and hit their two children. How can the judge that follows the Constitution be blamed or criticized for that?
Well-known Nevada attorney John G. Watkins told the Las Vegas Tribune that Judge Andress-Tobiasson is one of the finest judges that is on the bench; she believes in the Constitution and protects the people’s rights.
Judge Melanie Andres-Tobiasson is not even up for reelection; why question her motives to implement the Constitution as all the judges are supposed to do anyway?
* * * * *
I am not familiar with the standards of the courts here in Nevada nor specifically Las Vegas, however I have done some reading on the domestic violence case handling here, as I have a friend facing a first offense DV in Judge Andres-Tobiasson’s court very soon.
One thing that surprised me, and I suspect surprises all first time defendants in this state is that you have no right to a trial by jury in the state of Nevada for first offense simple domestic battery.
Under the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America we have a right to a trial by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed when accused of a crime. However in the 1970s a little known ruling of the Supreme Court of the United States held that defendants that are accused of crimes that do not impose substantial jail time, are not entitled to a trial by jury and that a trial by judge shall suffice. The ruling appears to define substantial jail time as more that 6 months. So in Nevada, as a matter of practice, first offense Domestic Violence, which carries up to 6 months, is adjudicated through the process of trial by Judge. I think this is a travesty of justice, as Domestic Violence charges are handed out like free candy in this day and age. Argue with your spouse and she pushes you? She is guilty of domestic violence. Yet the ramifications for DV convictions are harsh. It will bar you from many jobs, and scars your record for a very long time.
There is no doubt that domestic violence is a major problem, and the victims of such deserve any and all protections we can afford them under the law. However, it is necessary that our judges in these cases have some awareness of the practical realities i regards to the people and situations that prompt the bringing of these charges, else any couple arguing and getting even a little bit physical end up charged and convicted a crime that has very serious and very real consequences.
SO it is good to know that Judge Andres-Tobiasson understands those realities. It would be very easy for her to simply slam down the gavel on every single DV defendant that comes into her court, but the truth is, that will not make the world any safer for women (or men) and would only create a scenario where many innocent people would be ram-rodded through the system without any real chance at fairness and justice.
The results of her ruling not to revoke bond are tragic. However, I for one will not stand pointing the finger at a Judge that is using her best judgment, and applying the constitution in an even handed and equal manner. With the freedom and rights that we enjoy under the constitution comes responsibilities and risks. Sometimes freedom means that we risk dangerous people being free, to do what they do, which is hurt others. Sad but it beats the alternative of just locking up everyone ever accused of anything, and throwing away the key.