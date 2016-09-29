Former Judge Valorie Vega is a racist

A State Bar of Nevada disciplinary panel ended up as was expected by recommending that Attorney Jacob Hafter be suspended for six months for his harsh accusations against former Judge Valerie Vega.

In January 2015 Las Vegas Tribune founder wrote about retired District Court Judge Valerie Vega in his column:

“Recently retired District Court Judge Valorie Vega is a little different story. I consider her a very mean judge, a racist and unfair judge, but I have no problem sitting at the same table with her at a Latin Chamber of Commerce lunch because my opinion of her is not personal, but professional. I happen to believe that she was not a good judge, but personally I find her very pleasant and I am sure that she is aware of my opinion of her because I know she reads the Las Vegas Tribune.”

But no one at the newsroom of the Las Vegas Tribune was at all surprised when the local attorney and former judicial candidate Hafter spoke publicly about Judge Vega’s racism because we have already published the judge’s antagonistic attitude toward Latinos and women in general on several occasions; now Hafter was adding to that in a more polite way, suggesting that Judge Vega was “anti-Semitic or racist.”

After Hafter made it public on his Facebook page the Review-Journal quoted him as saying, “Either she’s anti-Semitic or she’s biased against me. In either case, she shouldn’t be the judge in this case.”

Hafter made similar statements during an appearance on Face The Tribune radio show during his unsuccessful judicial race against Judge Susan Johnson, a friend of Judge Vega.

Hafter publicly chastised Vega in 2014 for denying a motion to alter a two-week civil trial schedule to accommodate a Jewish holiday (Hafter is an orthodox Jew) during a medical malpractice case that Hafter was

defending, while he was running for another seat against Judge Vega’s friend, Susan Johnson.

The State Bar filed the complaint against Harter for derogatory comments he made about Judge Vega in 2014 and has taken an interest — more than usual — in prosecuting a case that Hafter has called “a vendetta”; the State Bar may have ignored that Judge Vega, on several occasions, was reprimanded for ordering the jury, court staff and the attorneys to conduct proceedings for a continuous period of time beginning at 1:12 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2010 until the jury returned a verdict at 6:57 a.m. on Dec 17, 2010. Judge Vega made this outrageous order so as to accommodate her personal vacation schedule.Victor Fakoya

Also, Judge Vega, during the retrial of for the first degree murder of a child, recessed court in the early afternoon on six (6) separate occasions so that she would be able to attend her daughter’s high school soccer games.

Dr. Omalu, an out-of-state expert, was called by the prosecution to testify; she refused to allow him to finish his testimony so he could return home and called a recess of the trial so she could attend her daughter’s soccer game, according to online information obtained on Judge Valerie Vega.

Reporter Jeff German with the daily paper quoted Assistant Bar Counsel Janeen Isaacson, who prosecuted the case, as calling Hafter a “danger to the profession,” ignoring the fact that Judge Vega was all for Judge Vega and whatever Hafter may have to say about Judge Vega being a racist, the Las Vegas Tribune has already made that statement and it is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.