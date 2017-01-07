Others may judge us;We just want to serve

Our New Year resolution is to keep doing what we have done for the last eighteen years: defending the people’s rights, exposing government corruption, and denouncing injustice when it is obvious that the government, the courts and the elected officials are not doing the right thing for the people of the state of Nevada, regardless of who the powers that be are and regardless of how much we may like any person so involved.
In the year 2000, during the infamous Ted Binion murder trial, the Las Vegas Tribune was the only newspaper in the country who did not believe that the two accused — Sandy Murphy and Richard Tabish — were guilty of the charges.
We never believed that the two were guilty of the casino mogul murder, but a Clark County jury found them guilty; later the Nevada Supreme Court proved us right when the pair were found not guilty.
When former District Attorney David Roger “fired” elected County Recorder Fran Deen because he did not like her, we went out of our way
to defend that elected official that Roger had no right to fire (impeach maybe, or recall, but not fire); at that time we did not know the elected official and maintained a cordial to friendly relationship with the sitting district attorney, but we took sides with the truth, which was the right and fair thing to do.
We never knew police officer Ronald Mortensen before he was arrested for a drive-by shooting of an alleged Mexican gang member who was an acquaintance of Mortensen’s former friend, Chris Brady.
Brady, also a police rookie and the son of a Metro detective with a seriously dubious reputation, was driving the truck that was taking Mortensen home after celebrating his birthday; he was familiar with the alleged gang member.
We could have taken the side of the police department when they did the impossible — clearing Brady of the shooting — but we knew after
visiting the crime scene and after talking to numerous people in the area that Mortensen did not do the shooting and we went to bat for the
former police officer who was caught up in yet another injustice of our local government system.
There are many other cases that we can take pride in defending, but we are not going to mention them because many of them are still behind bars and they could be retaliated against by the system; they know who they are.
We met Kirstin Lobato during her second trial, but before that — when she was arrested for a crime she was able to prove she did not commit — we went all out and voiced our stance for her defense from the day retired District Court Judge Valorie Vega started her own war against Lobato, and today all we ask from our judiciary system is to explain why they do not want the young lady to have a DNA test that can clear her. The court will not allow Lobato to get that DNA test even though the cost of it is going to be paid for by a recognized national organization and would not cost the state of Nevada one single penny.
These are just a few examples of our trajectory and some of the reasons why the powers that be try to diminish our presence in the community; the media tries to ignore us and refuses to recognize our newspaper as part of the community.
We are not afraid to be the exception; it is not our concern if people in “the right places” try to single us out as anti-government, anti-police or anti-anything they do not represent; we always have maintained the fact that we have the utmost respect for our police force, but we believe that the police administration is not the police rank and file.
If county commissioners are afraid to be on our radio show, so be it; we know that it is not because they have anything to hide, but because
they are upset with us for not agreeing with or accepting some of their behavior and because they do not want to upset future supporters or political donors.
We are happy with our track record and yet we understand why the only daily and local television stations have such a hard time giving us
any recognition that could strengthen our position as fighters for justice and defenders of people’s rights.
On many occasions we have stated that we are not in the news business for the money or to win any popularity contests; we are here only for the purpose of serving the community and that is what we do best; that has been our ongoing New Year’s resolution, and is once again our New Year’s resolution for the year 2017.
