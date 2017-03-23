Judge Heidi Almase late with her campaign, expense report

Judge Heidi Almase, who is running for re-election for Las Vegas Municipal Court Judge, was late filing her campaign and expense report, which was due at midnight on March 14, 2017.

Almase maybe was under the impression that because she is the incumbent in that judiciary race she was exempt from such election rule, but someone may have alerted her and was only thirty-five hours late.

A newcomer to Las Vegas, Judge Almase moved to Las Vegas with her family in 1980 and become a Category 1 Peace Officer and went on to several law enforcement jurisdictions in a few capacities and that explains why she displays a law enforcement badge on her black robe, giving the impression that she is making a political statement in the court of law.

People have been sent home for walking in a courtroom with T-shirts bearing the message “Black Lives Matter,” but no one sends Judge Almase home for carrying a law enforcement badge.

In the March 7 editorial, the Las Vegas Tribune wrote “Wearing a police badge on the lapel of the black robe is not a sign of equality, fairness and justice; but knowing that her campaign manager and her campaign manager’s wife, also a fellow judge in District Court, are profiting from a federally illegal drug business is very questionable and we believe it should not be in a place where justice supposedly prevails — unless we are all becoming hypocrites and becoming part of those elected but corrupted political figures who believe that we should do what they say and not what they do.”

Judge Almase may think she is above the law and that is why she was thirty-five hours late with her campaign and expense reports, displaying a lack of responsibility.

After supporting Judge Almase in her first race for judge, Las Vegas Tribune uncovered her relationship with one David Thomas, married to District Court Judge Nancy Allf, who manages her campaign and is a marijuana dispensary owner, causing the newspaper to distance itself from the candidate.

Las Vegas Tribune has maintained that judicial candidates must be of impeccable reputation, and despite the fact that marijuana use is now legal in the state of Nevada, the drug is still illegal under federal classification and it can damage the reputation of judicial candidates.

Some judicial candidates choose to pay lots of money to David Thomas, for whatever reason — sometimes an incumbent will hire him to make sure he does not find someone who wants to be a judge to run against him or her.

We have learned that from “the horse’s mouth,” in confidentiality, and we are not revealing names, but the newspaper questions the benefit that a judicial candidate may have by hiring a campaign manager that has invested in the marijuana business while the drug is still illegal under federal law.