Judge May be Benefiting from Drug Profits

Despite the fact that in Nevada the use of cannabis (AKA for many years as marijuana) has been approved by the state legislation, the fact is that under federal laws, to possess, cultivate, sell, or distribute any amount (large or small) of cannabis is illegal.

It is a known fact that former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Detective assigned to the narcotic unit for many years, David Kallas, is now a proud owner of a marijuana distribution point, along with a former elected and re-elected District Court judge and other elite figures of our community, including executives with the Latin Chamber of Commerce; they are all now earning drug money.

Up to now most of those well known members of the community are all saying they are “retired,” or no longer active in their profession, work or elected position, but now we are facing the sad fact that a sitting District Court judge is among these profiting from the illegal drug trade.

Judges interpret the law, assess the evidence presented, and control how hearings and trials unfold in their courtrooms. Most important of all, judges are supposed to be impartial decision-makers in the pursuit of justice and are supposed to maintain strict profiles of being above reproach, showing themselves to be staunch examples of morality, decency, and honor.

Sometimes it is not the judge’s fault, but indirectly a judge can be putting his/her name in question due to others who are connected to the judge by work, by family relationship, or by any other direct or indirect connection.

Take, for example, District Court Judge Nancy Allf in Department 27; Judge Allf does not handle criminal cases or civil cases, but she handles Short Trial Programs of the 8th Judicial District. The Nevada Supreme Court also appointed Judge Allf to the Business Court Task Force in March 2000, and the Pro Bono Compliance Committee in September 2002.

Judge Allf has an excellent resume on her page of the Eighth Judicial District Court that makes her look irreproachable with an impeccable record, keeping certain facts to herself and staying off the radar — despite the suspicion that she may help her husband recruit candidates for his stable of judges, which “stable” has earned him the alias of being the judge-maker.

Some judges do anything and everything to stay on the bench; others, such as the candidates for judge, do the same. They are willing to do anything to become a judge, placing their reputation and integrity in the hands of that so-called judge-maker; others hire him because they are afraid that if they don’t, he will recruit another candidate to run for that same seat and likely defeat his chances to win.

Judge Allf‘s husband, Dave Thomas, is part owner of a marijuana dispensary; he can literally be called a marijuana salesman today. In the old days, he could have been called a marijuana pusher or a marijuana trafficker. Today, however, locally, he can be a proud businessman dealing in drugs since the greedy politicians that Nevada residents elect have decided to take that particular drug from the drug dealers and give it a more respectable front by legalizing it.

That respectable legal front will be respectable until the federal authorities decide to come down and raid and arrest all those respectable business owners that the state has glorified while they were acting as prostitutes —something that politicians can do very well — taking money and doing anything and everything for more money or to gain powerful supporters.

Judge Allf’s name may not appear to be connected to her husband’s dubious business, but when he brings home the profits of his legal drug business and adds it to the household money — and she has access to that profit by sharing in that household money — she is not only putting her name at risk, but she is also bringing that hint of dubiousness to the court that she swore to serve and protect.

Pimps get arrested every day for living on and profiting from the earnings of a prostitute and the same should apply to those who profit from the earnings of a drug dealer.

Many believe that money is the name of the game, but those who claim to have dignity and prestige should be able to place a limit on what they can do for money or they may qualify to join the number of people that go to neighboring Pahrump to earn a living.

The word that Judge Nancy Allf needs to be considering is divorce; she needs to divorce her husband so she can clear her name; she needs to divorce herself from her six-figure salary as a judge and learn to live under her new title as drug beneficiary before the federal agents walk down to Department 27 at the Regional Justice Center and arrest her for profiting from drug operations.