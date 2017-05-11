Those who know campaign manager David Thomas could have taken it seriously to learn that he dropped his star client in this municipal election, but others who dislike the man known as the “judge-maker” and Las Vegas Tribune have already baptized him as the “campaign pimp” and are wondering if all this is true.

Las Vegas Tribune has read the email that David Thomas allegedly sent to his client practically firing her, but there are too many inconsistencies in this political drama; first of all, the campaign manager-turned marijuana salesman, hurting the reputation and the integrity of his wife, District Court Judge Nancy Allf, who is now profiting from a federally illegal marijuana business, is too money hungry to turn down whatever amount Judge Heidi Almase was paying him.

David Thomas couldn’t care less if his client wins or loses; all he cares about is the money. He had clients more high profile than Judge Almase that have lost the race and the fact that a former team member of his office is now running his former client’s campaign is a little suspicious and hard to believe.

The letter that veteran reporter Jane Ann Morrison got and published in her column in the daily newspaper was sent to her by Judge Almase herself, Las Vegas Tribune has learned, and knowing how proud Judge Almase is it has to be assumed that there is an ulterior motive behind all this.

There is the possibility that a plan was formed to stop the accusations that Las Vegas Tribune has been publishing about the connection of the drug entrepreneur and the judicial races by pretending that Judge Almase’s new campaign manager has nothing to do with David Thomas.

It is true that Judge Almase is behind in the polls and it is also true that she has not been able to raise as much money as her opponent, newcomer Cara Campbell, whose political coffer surpasses that of the incumbent multiple times over when last we checked, but for a man that smiles every time someone refers to him as the judge-maker, although it inflates his ego, we know his real love is for the almighty dollar.

Cara Campbell has told the Las Vegas Tribune on several occasions, including during the party, that the reason she is running is because several people approached her asking her to run for Department 3 because “they need a fair judge on that bench” and after serious thought and talks with her family, she decided to file and run for that seat.

Campbell is a native Las Vegan and has been a prosecutor with the Clark County District Attorney for almost twenty years and now is Chief Deputy District Attorney that has served as lead prosecutor on virtually every type of criminal case in Nevada and is committed to the safety and well-being of the community; Cara has been endorsed by Las Vegas Tribune newspaper and Radio Tribune.