Eleven years ago on this day, Jessica Edith Louise Foster (better known by people who love her as just Jessie) disappeared from North Las Vegas without a trace.

Eleven years later we are still asking — Where is Jessie? Jessie’s story has been told so many times, but we are going to continue disclosing the names of the people responsible for Jessie’s disappearance until we bring awareness to authorities to treat human trafficking as a major crime and advise all young girls naive enough to believe that the encounter with someone who claims they want to be their friend, promising a better life full of glamour away from home, is nothing but degradation of their very own self, including brutal beatings and a possible death sentence.

Jessie befriended a young man in Canada by the name of Donald Vaz, who invited her on a trip to Florida to visit his mother. He took her to Ft. Lauderdale and Key West boating and parasailing on the Atlantic Ocean, showing her things she had never seen before. Of course, everything was impressive to the naive young girl.

Donald Vaz’s mother has never lived in Florida; the woman lives in Edmond, Canada and has never left Canada.

At the same time Jessie met and became friends with a young woman by the name of Yvonne Hubrechtsen, a recruiter (from Merced, California) of young girls, especially from Canada. Canadian authorities do probably not know this woman, but the authorities of Clark County, Nevada know her very well as “Angel,” a well-known prostitute.

In fact, not too many know that some time ago this woman tried to enter into Canada driving a late model Hummer, without disclosing that she had a criminal record in the United States as a prostitute. She was denied entrance, but she went to another border and had access to Canada. Only God knows how many young lives she destroyed on that trip.

There was also Peter Todd, a well-known pimp, who made Jessie believed he was her fiancée; he promised her the sun, the moon and the stars, but was the one who beat her unmercifully until the day she ended up in a hospital with a broken jaw.

We can never forget Trish Vanarsdale, who Peter Todd claimed was his ex-wife, but who continued living in the 1009 Cornerstone Place in North Las Vegas house from where Jessie disappeared. Jessie told her family many times that she was scared to death of Trish.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police claim they have no record of a missing person report filed for a Jessie Foster.

The FBI claims that they don’t follow cases of a missing person unless there has been a crime committed (as in blood showing up on the premises from where the person disappeared). The FBI claims that many times adults want to disappear and don’t want to be found. This is not the case of Jessie Foster; she was very close to her mother and sisters and would have never put her mother or her father through the misery they have all suffered these eleven years.

North Las Vegas Police are the worst of the worse. The mother of Jessie Foster called and was connected to a female officer; that officer hung up on her. When she called back, thinking that the line had been disconnected, she was laughed at and hung up on again.

North Las Vegas Police claim that they interviewed Peter Todd and that Peter Todd told them that he had nothing to do with her disappearance, that she drove away, and he never saw her again.

There are things to be considered –one is that if Jessie was going to leave she was not going to leave behind her make-up, hairdryer and toothbrush. Also, and most important, Jessie did not own a car in Las Vegas; if she DROVE away, she drove away in one of the cars owned by Peter Todd. Peter Todd never reported the car stolen?

The inside of the house at 1009 Cornerstone Place was never properly investigated as a possible crime scene.

North Las Vegas Police were supposed to call in, for interrogation, Donald Vaz, Yvonne Hubrechtsen, and the most important person they have not yet touched, Trish Vanarsdale, better known as Sierra, a well-known prostitute, and the one who has never been brought into the picture of Jessie’s disappearance and the one who Jessie many times claimed she feared very much.

Many people have the tendency to harshly judge a young girl who was forced to work for a local escort business. Even the owner of that escort business expressed her opinion to Jessie’s mother that many times she saw Jessie covered with bruises. Jessie was young and naive, and yes, very much afraid of the people surrounding her.

One or all of those people I already mentioned know what happened to Jessie. North Las Vegas Police should do their job properly and reopen the investigation by calling in Trish Vanarsdale for questioning.

Eleven years have passed, but Jessie will never be forgotten, and we are still left wondering: Where is Jessie?

Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.