It takes a big dose of Mother-love to carry on through the hardships of life

It is my humble way to celebrate the day by every year remembering women who in my opinion are great mothers as is the case with our managing editor, Maramis Choufani, who even though her children are all grown-up, still, to this day, Maramis is always there for them and behind every one of them when needed. That’s what good mothers do, right?Then there are mothers who are given a different road to travel — not a shortcut, but a detour filled with trials and tribulations, and even tragedy. There is this mother who spent days and nights in front of the courthouse, all by herself, on a hunger strike on behalf of her only son, without fearing the danger that could occur on any street indowntown Las Vegas. Only a mother puts herself in danger’s way for the deep love she feels for her son.The story I am about to tell you will honor someone I love and respect highly. This is the mother of four wonderful young, professional men and women. This woman raised her children all by herself. She securedherself a job at the State of Florida School District, where her supposed coworkers made her life miserable because of her physical disabilities.But there was no job that was beneath her. This woman put three of her still sleeping children in the back seat of her car and in the very early hours of the morning, on weekends, to the flea market she would go to sell anything that could give her some extra money to continue supporting her children.With amazing and persistent effort, she received the satisfaction of seeing all her children receive a university degree — two are now engineers, one is a pharmacist and the other one a schoolteacher.Many of you might be saying that all that is not such a big deal; any good mother would do as much for her children.What makes this woman special — and different — however, is that she was the victim of domestic violence. On a warm afternoon in August 1985, her husband shot her mother and her, leaving her mother dead and leaving her paralyzed from the waist down. She spent four months in a hospital learning to be useful to her children and society.While in the hospital, without even knowing that her mother had passed away, when the doctors told her she was not going to be able to walk again, her first reaction was to utter the words: “Thank you, Lord, that my children were not harmed.” Not even for a second did she think about her own fate; her children were, and still are, her priority.Sitting in her wheelchair, she did all kinds of work. Needless to say, even if the first personal computer was introduced in 1975, she only had a typewriter. On that typewriter, with the help of one of her daughters, they translated and typed documents for many of her children’s classmates.While working for the School District she suffered lots of humiliation that was inflicted upon her because of her limitations in being able to move around like the rest of the ladies there, although she is — and was — a highly educated woman who had complete knowledge of computers; it was just that her only tools were her hands. There were many days she went home in tears, but her love and dedication to her children helped her to continue fighting.Those trips to the flea market on weekends were extremely difficult when she had to put her children in the car atin the morning, fold her wheelchair, put it in the car and drive to secure a good spot at the flea market.All states have different laws when it comes to murder charges. According to the State of Florida’s criminal statutes of limitation, felony crimes that result in death (last time I heard murder is still a felony) have NO statute of limitations.All of you who are thinking that there must be some vindication for this woman and her deceased mother need to think again. Neither the FBI nor the Miami Police have done a thing to bring justice to this woman.And for all those reading these words who are always complaining of discrimination if someone just looks at them “sideways,” this woman has been discriminated against by all law enforcement by their ignoring her mother’s death and her permanent disability, considering that she is a double minority — not just a woman, but a Hispanic as well.Her prize in life is that regardless of the circumstances she is proud of her accomplishments by giving to society four decent, highly educated and professional human beings. This woman deserves the title of “MOTHER OF THE YEAR.”I wish a HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY to all mothers in the world.Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.