It could happen to anybody, any place in the world
With the many cases of medical malpractice we have seen not only in the United States, but right here in our own Clark County, the many class action lawsuits filed because of deadly drugs, of which the big Pharma companies refused to disclose its side effects in a timely matter, many people are often going from doctor to doctor (if they can afford such a luxury) seeking second opinions.
With all the tragedies we are facing, attorneys are lined up hoping for a piece of the pie if they can be chosen to be the attorney of record of a very juicy lawsuit. But medical doctors are not any better, unfortunately. It looks like attorneys and doctors always come hand-in-hand.
It’s scary, but it looks that we now need a second, and even a third opinion after we are supposedly dead.
An old man in Florida was declared dead; the family was devastated,
his doctor was called and with a pathetic look on his face told the widow, “I am very sorry, he’s gone.” The nurses got busy preparing him to be taken to the basement floor and the refrigerator. Several hours later when the funeral home came to the hospital to pick the body up, they were not even prepared for the shock of their lives. The old man was seated on the gurney covering himself with the plastic sheet the
nurses had covered his body with hours earlier.
A 91-year-old woman in Poland who was declared dead by her doctor woke up in a refrigerator of the morgue 11 hours after her doctor signed the death certificate. The morgue personnel were shocked when they saw the black plastic bag with the body inside moving.
The doctor said, “I signed the death certificate. I don’t understand what happened: her heart did not beat; she did not breathe. I was convinced she was dead.”
After reading about the man in Florida and this old woman in Poland, I am beginning to think that all jokes published at the expense of attorneys in “Disorder in the American Courts,” (things people said in court word for word, taken down by court reporters), are not always a joke.
Think about the following:
ATTORNEY: Doctor, how many of your autopsies have you performed on dead people?
WITNESS: All of them. The live ones put up too much of a fight.
* * *
ATTORNEY: ALL your responses MUST be oral, OK? What school did you go to?
WITNESS: Oral…
* * *
ATTORNEY: Do you recall the time that you examined the body?
WITNESS: The autopsy started around 8:30 p.m.
ATTORNEY: And Mr. Denton was dead at the time?
WITNESS: If not, he was by the time I finished.
* * *
ATTORNEY: Are you qualified to give a urine sample?
WITNESS: Are you qualified to ask that question?
* * *
And last:
ATTORNEY: Doctor, before you performed the autopsy, did you check for a pulse?
WITNESS: No.
ATTORNEY: Did you check for blood pressure?
WITNESS: No.
ATTORNEY: Did you check for breathing?
WITNESS: No.
ATTORNEY: So, then it is possible that the patient was alive when you began the autopsy?
WITNESS: No.
ATTORNEY: How can you be so sure, Doctor?
WITNESS: Because his brain was sitting on my desk in a jar.
ATTORNEY: I see, but could the patient have still been alive, nevertheless?
WITNESS: Yes, it is possible that he could have been alive and practicing law.
* * *
Be Known to All Men: If I die tomorrow, I don’t want the first doctor showing his or her face to sign my death certificate. I want a second opinion and a third, even if it is from the janitor of the hospital, that I am actually dead.
And please, I beg of you, don’t keep me too long in a refrigerator, I hate the cold temperature.
And, if it is necessary for my body to be transferred to the Medical Examiner because of a suspicious death, for an autopsy, I refuse — I repeat — I refuse to have an autopsy performed on me until at least 12 hours after the incompetent doctor who has claimed I am officially dead, even if my brains are sitting on the Medical Examiner’s desk in a jar.
And this is my Last Will and Testament.
Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.
