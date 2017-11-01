Is the Mainstream Media holding back the profiles of illegal aliens?

Every day we hear Hispanic sounding names associated with suspected criminals that are still outstanding, that have committed hideous crimes against innocent American persons. The news media are getting a little better at identifying these suspects, and even sometimes bringing up the fact that they have criminal records.

The mainstream news media keeps reporting the activities of these criminals, but fails to mention that most of the crimes committed are committed by illegal criminals, parolees, or convicted felons that have recently been released from prison and are not under the protection of Sanctuary City policies, and far-lefter Democrats.

The whole point that I am trying to make is that illegal aliens are committing these repeat crimes, because civilian law enforcement officials believe for some reason or another, that they should not have to notify the Federal Immigration Officers of the identity and status of Illegal Convicted Felons when they are released from prison, so that the Federal Government can deport them back to their original country, where they belong.

One must read between the lines in order for this to make sense. Why would anyone want to have an illegal alien, just released from prison, living next door to them and their family? The point is you wouldn’t, under any circumstances. Yet our local leaders feel it is a safe thing to integrate these illegal criminal convicted felons back into our community and set up policies so that they are protected from the Federal Immigration law enforcement officers that want to deport these criminals out of our country. One of the reasons given is that “good people” might get caught up in the “Federal Sweeps,” and the Federal deportation centers, like in Nazi Germany; this, of course, is like apples and oranges. The secondary American citizen is put at risk to be victimized over and over by the worthless member that needs to be removed from our community, which will help cleanse out country.

What will it take to remove this disease from our country? For one, a cooperative effort for all law enforcement to work together; a big wall to protect our borders from illegal aliens; a uniting of true Americans to stand tall and not be afraid. We have a magnificent document called the Constitution, along with The Bill of Rights, that our country operates by. We lately have strayed away from this document and that is why we are so divided at this particular time. We can make it back, with just a little effort and trust. I know we can do it. Let’s just get a little positive about this immigration problem and get it done.

We have let our country get dragged down, but we can mend it to be great again. Political corruption has always been a problem; lately it has been a big problem, especially during the Obama years.

It will all work out, eventually.

Remember to Keep your Faith, Remember to Keep your Gun, and they can Keep their Change. Give Trump a chance.

In God We Trust

Gordon Martines is a former LVMPD detective who has served in many capacities over his 39-year career in law enforcement. He was a candidate for sheriff in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, with the intention of bringing integrity and accountability back to the department, and filed a federal lawsuit against LVMPD in 2011. Martines has appeared on “Face The Tribune” radio show several times and is currently the host of “Open Mic” on Tuesdays and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. He contributes his opinions and ideas to the Las Vegas Tribune to keep the public informed and help improve policing in Las Vegas. Gordon Martines can be contacted via email at coper71@hotmail.com.