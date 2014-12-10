Injustice is the essence of the problem that will not go away

By Thomas A Nagy

Part 23 in a Series

Previously in this series it was reported that the Clark County district attorneys David Roger and Steven Wolfson have declined to bring charges against the person known to have killed Jason R. Turner-Shenker in September 2005. More than nine years have passed and each district attorney has yet to investigate this homicide with intent to resolve the matter. Instead of prosecuting the case staff members of the district attorney’s office have harassed the victim’s mother, Cynthia Turner. Mr. Ben Graham of the DA’s office said to Turner in 2006, “As far as we’re concerned, you murdered your own son.”Other persons in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have complained to Turner about her unending quest for justice. A number of persons have echoed the words of Detective Blasko of the LVMPD in saying, “You’re not going away, are you?” This is what persons in authority want victims of violent crime to do: go away.

I am reminded in this of words of Wisdom, Chapter Two: (11) Let our might be the yardstick of right, since weakness argues its own futility. (12) Let us lay traps for the upright man, since he annoys us and opposes our way of life, reproaches us for our sins against the Law, and accuses us of sins against our upbringing.

This is the essence of the problem, and the problem is not going away.

We can see this in the streets of cities across this country. An unarmed young man was shot to death in Ferguson, Missouri, as we all know. The killer was not prosecuted. The district attorney so rigged the testimony of witnesses and presentation of evidence that it became impossible to obtain justice through the eyes and ears of the grand jury. Questions were not asked, even simple ones that would have made a difference. What comes to mind is testimony from Officer Wilson that Michael Brown was reaching into his waistband with his right hand at the time he chose to charge at the officer. Video of Brown in the convenience store reveals that Brown was wearing a large tee shirt above the waistband of his shorts, making that maneuver impossible.

Also, for a man of Brown’s size, it would seem rather odd that he would kneel down on hard street pavement without first extending his arms in front of him to support his weight, bending first at the waist as he crouched down. Then, after being shot in the top of the head, it

makes sense that his body would stumble forward toward the direction of this center of gravity, toward Officer Wilson, even as his life ended. Details matter in determining the truth in any situation. It is those details that make the case against Wilson, yet those facts have

been set aside.

In New York City, similar details were essential in determining whether or not excessive force was used by officers making an arrest of Mr. Garner. Was an arrest even necessary? It appears not. Multiple prior arrests seem to have had no impact on the victim’s behavior, if indeed he was again selling cigarettes, as he was suspected of doing.

The public threat concept in that matter escapes my comprehension. It matters how information is presented to a grand jury, as these lessons in miscarriages of justices teach us.

Local history teaches us, too, that another miscarriage of justice is taking place in Las Vegas and will soon join the above cases as a cause for national outrage. Events at the Rio Casino recently indicate that an officer of the LVMPD “executed” a suspected robber who had been tazed and was convulsing, according to an eyewitness. It has been reported by Channel 3 News that this executioner had a knee on the back of the victim at the time he shot the man in the back of the head, and that photographic evidence supports this contention. The known record of the Clark County District Attorney David Roger, a member of a review board that will hear “evidence” and testimony of police on this case in the future, strongly suggests that those officers involved, especially the executioner, will be found to be justified. The Clark County Coroner Michael Murphy will also endorse the official LVMPD version of events, whether or not forensic science supports that version. The current district attorney, Wolfson, will find no cause to overrule determinations of the others, and accept blindly the “findings” of the mandatory Coroner’s Inquest that no excessive force was used, and that the execution was “justified.”

Those who protest these abominations should not go away. Public outrage and protest is long overdue. We have tolerated a rigged system of justice for far too long. Too few have been the “upright man” and women who stand against those for whom “might be the yardstick of right” and who “annoys us and opposes our way of life, reproaches us for our sins against the Law.”

This is what Cynthia Turner has been doing for more than nine years, since the moment of her only son’s death in September 2005. She has

been striving against the powers that be for a simple cause, that of justice. She has campaigned for those in positions of authority to enforce the laws of the land, laws that those “with might” choose not to be governed by, and choose not to apply in a just and evenhanded manner.

Her cause is our collective cause, and it is the same quest reflected in cities across this country in recent weeks. We cannot survive as a society without fair and equitable application of our laws, even when we disagree with many of those laws.

We are all aligned with Cynthia Turner whether we know it or not. Her fight for justice is our fight for justice. What has happened to her can happen to any one of us, as events in other parts of this country are proving, in other cities and states. Her unending quest for justice is our own unending quest for justice, and sometimes one that many of us have yet to begin. Nevertheless, she has become a “thorn in the side” of those who subvert the cause of justice and equitable application of laws on behalf of all who are outside that inner circle of power. In doing so, they know, she also “accuses us of sins against our upbringing.” This is to say, by exposing those in power who habitually abuse their power of office, she reveals another obscure truth: that every generation, all of our children and children’s children, are victims of injustice.