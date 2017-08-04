Three important words — loyalty, honor and truth — by all standards in Las Vegas should be stricken from the English language and never used in this community again, or at least until positive changes occur.

Cheat a friend, no problem; Las Vegas will show you how to do it, and still come out smelling like a rose. Serve your community as a public servant; Las Vegas will show you how to line your own pockets and scam the taxpayer over and over, while smiling to your face and patting you on the back.

If there was a standard set as an example of how to engage in dirty politics, rig any election, and promote crooks and scam artists to totally infiltrate the political arena — yep! Las Vegas has the formula for dirt and has used it for decades to achieve its unholy goals, and that is to keep the money flowing, no matter what it takes, or who you have to step on.

However, there is hope. President Trump has said it over and over that the key to success is to elect a leader that has the working experience, the specific “knowhow,” and the intestinal fortitude to stand tall, not back down because it is unpopular or just might make a few enemies amongst the elitist and the money brokers; a leader that will stand up for the little guy and do what is right and constitutional for the betterment of the community, always.

The name of the job that can accomplish this task is the all-important job as Sheriff of Clark County, Nevada. There is no higher law enforcement office in Clark County than the sheriff, in addition to being the chief protector of each individual’s constitutional rights.

As an example of this civil rights protection, “The Bundy situation” should never have progressed to the level of the enormous civil rights violations that have occurred and are still occurring to citizens of Nevada and Clark County specifically.

Long term acceptance of crooks that have titles of Judge, D.A., Senator, Mayor, Sheriff (the spin doctor) that have caused a tremendous amount of damage to our community without any remorse, responsibility, or accountability for their crooked actions.

As long as the people of Clark County can stay awake and properly elect a new sheriff in this county, then maybe we still have a chance.

Whatever happens, we need to NOT elect the same trash, otherwise it is just another day, or just another crook.

The new formula is simple: elect a leader that is very experienced and can stand tall in the face of diversity and condemnation. The job of sheriff is a hard job, but if it wasn’t hard then anybody could do it.

There is a chance for our community to dig its way out of the abyss.

Take the chance — what have you got to lose? Gee whiz, does this sound like anyone you know?

Remember to keep your Faith, keep your Gun, and they can keep their change.

In God We Trust

* * * * *

Gordon Martines is a former LVMPD detective who has served in many capacities over his 39-year career in law enforcement. He was a candidate for sheriff in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, with the intention of bringing integrity and accountability back to the department, and filed a federal lawsuit against LVMPD in 2011. Martines has appeared

on “Face The Tribune” radio show several times and is currently the host of “Open Mic” on Tuesdays and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. He contributes his opinions and ideas to the Las Vegas Tribune to keep the public informed and help improve policing in Las Vegas. Gordon Martines can be contacted via email at coper71@hotmail.co

