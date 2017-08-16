Zimmerman interviews celebrities along David Goldrake “IMAGINARIUM’S” Red Carpet

Las Vegas celebrities welcomed David Goldrake with wishes for a long run. They have a great network of celebrities bonding together.

One topic was the title of the show-“IMAGINARIUM.”

America’s Got Talent semi-finalist, Celebrity Magician Murray SawChuck and close-up magician Douglas “Lefty” Leferovich’s Interviews.

SZ: “Have you heard the word “IMAGINARIUM” or know what it means?”

MURRAY: “I love that word “IMAGINARIUM”, I think it is a great word!”

SZ: “Is it a real word?”

Murray: “I think it is a real word. If you look in a dictionary the word is probably there.”

Douglas: “When people think about magic they imagine and I like the fact that “IMAGINARIUM” is a unique word to the field of magic.”

Murray: “If you are in an aquarium it’s an “IMAGINARIUM”, get it?”

SZ: “You as magicians see this show differently than the public. You probably know how David performs these illusionists.”

Murray: “Sure, it’s not how they do it, it is how well they do what we know. I think that’s the idea. We got a preview of David’s show beforehand. Some of the tricks I haven’t seen before and I think he’s great. He comes with a lot of experience and I’m hoping he is going to do really well here.”

Douglas: “It was nice that he had a balance between the magic and Cirque elements like the German Wheel and a trapeze act which added variety to the show. This wasn’t just a straight magic show.”

Murray: “That’s right. David has big illusions and comedy. He speaks better English than I speak his language.”

SZ: “He is from Luxemburg.”

Murray: “That’s down the street to the left!”

* * * * *

Illusionist Tommy Wind and his wife, Stacy, (Tommy Wind Theater) Interview.

Tommy: “David Goldrake is a super nice guy, we are all rooting for him here. I think he’s going to do great here at the Tropicana!”

SZ: “Which type of magic do you perform?”

Tommy: “I do grand-scale illusion, slight-of-hand magic and comedy.”

SZ: “Do you saw anyone in half?”

Tommy: “Yes, my wife.”

SZ: (To Stacy) “You don’t mind being sawed in half?”

Stacy: “It’s fun.”

SZ: “I see Tommy put you back together!”

* * * * *

I interviewed Mike Michaels, builder of some of David Goldrake’s illusions and former mechanical “robot” magician in the 90’s.

SZ: “I heard about a new robot act, maybe they copied you.”

Mike: “I hope not. In my act, my whole body blows up into an electronic duplicate of myself. I’m the only one in the world to do that act.”

* * * * *

The dictionary definition for “IMAGINARIUM”: A place devoted to the imagination — stimulating and cultivating the imagination, towards scientific, artistic, commercial, recreational, or spiritual ends.

This article was a condensed version of excerpts from my red carpet interviews because there were so many interviews. (David Goldrake’s interview appeared in my first article.)

David Goldrake’s “IMAGINARIUM” appears in the Tropicana Showroom, Tuesday to Sunday, dark Monday. Tickets-$45. 75 minutes, age 6+.

* * * * *

