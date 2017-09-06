I was not sure if we heard it right or if we were listening to a member of the Castro militia. Now the culinary local 226 is not only demanding a salary raise to $15.00 an hour, but also wants part of the management profits; are they serious?

Nevada State Senator and Harry Reid protégée, Yvanna Cancela, in the middle of the controversial march on Labor Day, was like a copy of Reid’s Socialist mentality trying to brainwash the naïve or desperate audience who felt impressed with a state senator being part of the march.

A very important point that many people do not know is that the only reason Harry Reid was a friend of the illegal immigrants is because that was the only way he could “be someone.”

Back in 1993 Harry Reid was a freshman in the US Senate and he needed a gimmick to continue his political career that up to that point looked like a failure after losing a couple of local races, including a try for the city mayor.

So what was there to do after stating that “No Sane Country Would Give Illegal Immigrants Citizenship”? Turn the table around and become a White Knight for the Illegal Immigrants that “No Sane Country Would Give Citizenship to.”

Those who claim to live in the shadows but have a steady job, have a bank account, a driver’s license and good credit to buy big expensive trucks don’t need anything else, and of course do not need to become legal in the country that had offered them the opportunity to have all of the above benefits. So they not only receive those benefits, but also lots of free time to protest, to travel and to be seen on television badmouthing the government officials that do not support their issues and do not share their opinion on the migratory status they face.

How can one claim to be living in the shadows and have their face blasted across every television screen, while calling themselves activists? That is a question to which we have not found an answer as yet.

We would like to see those so-called activists become active in their own country. We would like to see any of those “fighters for justice” talking that way about the government of their native country (whatever the country might be) and acting toward their country of origin publicly, the way they treat this country.

At the time of writing this editorial we saw on a television newscast a woman protesting wearing a skirt made out of a Mexican flag, yet never seeing such disrespect for a flag from any country.

If they are protesting because they do not want to leave this country, why are they not waving the American flag instead? And we are saying waving the flag — not using it as a skirt or a dress.

It is sad to see how these people have no problem breaking the laws of this nation, but do not have the courage to go to their own country and break the laws over there.

Here they complain about bad treatment and how the system is broken when they face any type of confrontation or irregularity, but do not realize that the system in other countries is way more difficult and abusive than it is here. If anyone does not believe us, they can ask any Central American or South American that is caught crossing the borders in Mexico.

We have been told that the prisons in Mexico are way more difficult and abusive that they are here; Mexican border patrols abuse the ones that are crossing the borders without permit.

Those crossing the Mexican borders are abused, the women are raped and even killed when they get caught crossing the borders of Mexico, but here they cry that they want fair treatment and call for justice.

What Mexico does with their prisoners cannot even be compared to how they are treated here and yet they still complain and demand justice.

But as long as they have people like Harry Reid, Yvanna Cancela and other socialists that come to their defense, they will have no problem; they just need to keep protesting and playing the role of victim whenever it is convenient for them.

We would like to know what Cancela’s family was doing in Cuba; we would like to know if her father was at one time a member of Castro’s communist government; we would like to know a little more about their political, social and economic status in their native island.

Harry Reid once stated that he did not know how a Latino could be a Republican, and we cannot comprehend how a Cuban-born or a Cuban descendent could associate with anyone as socialist as Harry Reid.