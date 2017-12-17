Illegals are very lucky USA doesn’t follow Mexican immigration laws

This week I want to send a very special wish to Kirstin Lobato, who will be “celebrating,” in the good sense of the word, her birthday tomorrow, December 14.

We wish you, Kirstin, all the blessings and happiness in the world. Hope to see you soon.

When people complain about the arrogance and lack of respect and courtesy of the children of today, they don’t stop for one second to think that those children are the product of adults demanding rights they don’t actually have and the majority of those adults don’t even know the law of their own country and compare them to ours, which sometimes could be worse.

Last Wednesday, a bunch of children (accompanied by several adults) dressed in T-shirts bearing the message “We Belong Together” and wearing little “elf” hats marched over to the office of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to sing some customized Christmas carols in an effort to remind him to vote in favor of the DREAM Act. They brought along some lumps of coal to let him know how “naughty” he would be if he didn’t.

Immediately you heard several news reporters of the Mexican network, Univision, complaining and/or criticizing that the doors were not opened for the children.

I honestly admire their lack of memory — or else they never learned the law of their own country.

The Mexican government bars foreigners if they upset its national demographics. Isn’t that the latest fashionable way to express racial and ethnic profiling, which we hear on every newscast, and in commentaries and advertisements as well?

Other phrases of great resonance are: “No human is illegal” and “We

have rights.” Are they forgetting that in Mexico, any outsider who has the audacity to cross over to their land, threatening their national security, is found not welcome and called illegal and therefore has no rights? Illegal entry into the country under Mexican law is a felony punishable by two years imprisonment; and illegal reentry after deportation is a sure ten years punishment. If the United States followed even one of the Mexico’s many laws, Jose Ines Garcia Zarate could has been incarcerated after his second illegal reentry, instead

of allowing him in the country after five deportations — and Kate Steinle would be alive today.

Anybody seeking Mexican citizenship must show a valid birth

certificate, a bank statement proving economic independence and show that they can provide for and afford their own health care (so much for ObamaCare in the United States).

Mexican law-enforcement officials, by national orders, have to

cooperate to enforce immigration laws, including illegal alien arrests and deportation. Members of the military are also required to assist in immigration enforcement operations. Can you read this, California?

Mexican nationals can also make citizens’ arrest of illegal aliens and they are not labeled racist, as they want to call American citizens when they would dare to act likewise. Tourists who do not possess documents and identification can also be arrested as illegal aliens.

In Mexico pro illegal-alien speech, marches and protests by outsiders are completely prohibited. Under the Mexican Constitution, foreigners are banned from any political speech and demonstrations.

The Mexican government is famous for its abuse of illegal aliens; they have a very aggressive deportation plan, especially against illegal Cuban immigration and human trafficking through some of their ports of entry. Mexico knows that deporting a Cuban national is sure death for that individual, but they don’t care; for them that person is just an illegal putting at risk the sovereign of their country. Mexico has

never granted mass amnesty to illegal aliens, as they are demanding from our country.

Former Mexican president Vicente Fox doesn’t miss an opportunity to come to our country to speak about racism and discrimination.

Many years ago Fidel Castro was a coward who had to hide under the cassock of a Monsignor of the Catholic Church. Now, many leaders of the Catholic Church are demanding a period of time in which to halt all deportations and put a freeze on all employment raids across America, as though the Catholic Church doesn’t have enough problems of

its own.

Nowadays we don’t know if we are walking into a true Catholic Church or a sanctuary place, acting as a church.

Enough is enough; using children as bait for the benefit of adults is nothing more than child abuse.

Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com