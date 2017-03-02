Can you believe this? Can you believe this coming out of the ninth circuit court, which historically has never voted to help anyone before? I am shocked, I tell you, shocked.

This ruling gives law enforcement an edge to finally get rid of the illegal aliens, but also the illegal criminal aliens.

Illegal aliens should now confirm the use of social security numbers that belong to other people and thus admit that the documents they carry are forged.

Forgery is a crime, and anyone possessing or manufacturing these instruments should be imprisoned.

Anyone who contributes to hiding these illegal aliens and setting up sanctuary cities should also be fined and imprisoned.

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval condones sanctuary cities, and so does Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo; both should be arrested and charged for being traitors to their communities.

Why in the world would anyone want to defend an illegal alien? If they are so righteous about this issue, then allow these illegal aliens to move right into their homes, and then see what happens.

Protesting why the United States of America is not supplying enough benefits to illegal aliens is ludicrous and offensive to law-abiding United States of America citizens, and must stop now. Build the Wall. Please.

I am an American Citizen and nothing more. I fly the American flag and stand at attention whenever the national anthem is played; it is the least I can do. But when politicians bend the law and cheat our government out of taxpayer monies, that is when the voice of tyranny is heard.

The Second Amendment exists to make sure all the other amendments are followed. The previous federal government lied to the public over and over again. Once in awhile an individual stands up and stands tall against our oppressors. On January 26, 2016, an American Patriot was shot and killed defending our Constitution; that person was Robert Lavoy Finicum. This action by the federal government was a planned incident against Robert Lavoy Finicum, whereby he was shot in the back three times by a federal sniper.

Let nobody believe for one moment that a secret backdoor investigation into this incident has any validity. This case must go to trial against the government for all the public to see and hear.

Even though it is alleged that Oregon State Troopers were responsible for the shooting death of Robert Lavoy Finicum, the FBI was in charge and should bear the accountability and the responsibility for this Murder of an American patriot exercising his First Amendment right to free speech.

In comparison, Black Lives Matter supporters can chant about the death of police officers and get away with murderous threats against the very persons that protect individual freedoms from violence. It is amazing that nobody prosecutes them for death threats.

It looks like President Trump is doing the right thing. I support his efforts to promote existing Immigration laws and to encourage all those assigned to protecting our borders and enforcing our laws to do so.

Remember to keep your faith, keep your Gun, and they can keep their change.

In God We Trust

Gordon Martines is a former LVMPD detective who has served in many capacities over his 39-year career in law enforcement. He was a candidate for sheriff in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, with the intention of bringing integrity and accountability back to the department, and filed a federal lawsuit against LVMPD in 2011. Martines has appeared on “Face The Tribune” radio show several times and is currently the host of “Open Mic” on Tuesdays and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. He contributes his opinions and ideas to the Las Vegas Tribune to keep the public informed and help improve policing in Las Vegas. Gordon Martines can be contacted via email at coper71@hotmail.com.