Identity theft victim continues to be victimized by CPS authorities

Karen Ross-Glaser, a local medical marijuana activist, has been fighting to have her children returned from local CPS authorities since January. After the theft of Karen’s identity, she was mistakenly arrested for crimes the identity thief had committed. During this less than 24 hour improper detainment, Karen’s children were placed in state care. One year later, the identity thief is still free while Karen and her children are still separated and suffering.
The reason CPS currently cited for keeping the children in foster care, has turned this case into a First Amendment and civil rights issue. They are stating that both Karen’s promotion of and her medicinal use of cannabis have the potential to cause harm to the children and are more than adequate reasons for holding the children (ages 16 and 17) in their custody.
After an August CPS hearing, Karen’s son and a CPS worker came to her home for a visit. In the following days, Karen was informed that her visits with the children were being suspended. Allegedly, the CPS worker who was in her home went to the hospital later in the day complaining of THC intoxication. There was no presence of cannabis smoke in Karen’s home at the time. No evidence has been produced to substantiate these claims.
Karen is a legal member of the Arizona Medical Marijuana Program.
However, CPS has required that she complete drug treatment classes, in addition to parenting classes, anger management and individual
counseling. These classes have added up to countless hours, even though the most important, the family counseling, which was court-ordered, has not yet been set up. CPS has not allowed the one service that would give the family an opportunity to see each other
and heal.
David Glaser, Karen’s son, wrote a letter hoping to get someone to hear his story. “For over 10 months I have wrongfully been taken from my mother, the only parent I have that truly cares and takes care of me, to be placed from foster homes to group homes to shelters, where I was and still am being mistreated beyond any I could imagine in MY home.” David stated no matter how hard he tries to be with his mom “there are forces trying to tear us apart.” He wrote the letter to get help. “All I ask is that you read my story [and] speak up with us. If
two voices are too quiet to be heard then maybe a hundred voices are loud enough.” David’s letter can be read in its entirety in a petition
at https://www.change.org/p/
joshua-larsen-free-david-and- elizabeth-glaser.
The Human Solution International and International Women’s Cannabis Coalition is asking letters to be written to the courthouse asking for
the identity thief to be prosecuted, Karen’s good name restored, and her children freed from the system. Court Support is needed on Wednesday, December 10, 2014 at 10 a.m. at 971 Jason Lopez Circle, Florence, Arizona. Letters can be sent to: Attn: Pinal County Superior Courthouse, 751 N Sonora St., Coolidge, AZ 85128.
For more information regarding support for Karen Ross-Glaser andcannabis cases in your area visit The Human Solution International at
http://www.thsintl.org.
The reason CPS currently cited for keeping the children in foster care, has turned this case into a First Amendment and civil rights issue. They are stating that both Karen’s promotion of and her medicinal use of cannabis have the potential to cause harm to the children and are more than adequate reasons for holding the children (ages 16 and 17) in their custody.
After an August CPS hearing, Karen’s son and a CPS worker came to her home for a visit. In the following days, Karen was informed that her visits with the children were being suspended. Allegedly, the CPS worker who was in her home went to the hospital later in the day complaining of THC intoxication. There was no presence of cannabis smoke in Karen’s home at the time. No evidence has been produced to substantiate these claims.
Karen is a legal member of the Arizona Medical Marijuana Program.
However, CPS has required that she complete drug treatment classes, in addition to parenting classes, anger management and individual
counseling. These classes have added up to countless hours, even though the most important, the family counseling, which was court-ordered, has not yet been set up. CPS has not allowed the one service that would give the family an opportunity to see each other
and heal.
David Glaser, Karen’s son, wrote a letter hoping to get someone to hear his story. “For over 10 months I have wrongfully been taken from my mother, the only parent I have that truly cares and takes care of me, to be placed from foster homes to group homes to shelters, where I was and still am being mistreated beyond any I could imagine in MY home.” David stated no matter how hard he tries to be with his mom “there are forces trying to tear us apart.” He wrote the letter to get help. “All I ask is that you read my story [and] speak up with us. If
two voices are too quiet to be heard then maybe a hundred voices are loud enough.” David’s letter can be read in its entirety in a petition
at https://www.change.org/p/
The Human Solution International and International Women’s Cannabis Coalition is asking letters to be written to the courthouse asking for
the identity thief to be prosecuted, Karen’s good name restored, and her children freed from the system. Court Support is needed on Wednesday, December 10, 2014 at 10 a.m. at 971 Jason Lopez Circle, Florence, Arizona. Letters can be sent to: Attn: Pinal County Superior Courthouse, 751 N Sonora St., Coolidge, AZ 85128.
For more information regarding support for Karen Ross-Glaser andcannabis cases in your area visit The Human Solution International at
http://www.thsintl.org.
Karen is a liar she uses everybody she don’t know how to tell the truth she even steals from her own family and she was involved in the identity theft whoever sending her money they don’t need to feel sorry she got herself in this predicament and I know because I seen what she did and she even used her mother’s name for Sam’s Club credit cards and the bank so whoever you believe what you want but she is the biggest liar that I’ve ever known and I am kind of related to her unfortunately she’s using her sister she’s used her dad she uses her dad trying to get him to move down there and talk to her and her dad is in a motorcycle wreck problems remembering so like I said