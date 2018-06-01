I don’t need bodyguards. I’m from Cuba

A few “friends” and other so-called friends have taken the time to call me to warn me of the “dangers” that I am taking upon myself by attacking the president of the Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce, Peter Guzman, because he is a “well connected person” — and I laugh at those words.

Do I laugh because I think I am a “superman”? No, I do not because I am not, and certainly not now that I am old and sick. I never thought I would be a superman because the supermen are the first ones to go down; I laugh because I have been in Las Vegas all my adult life and a long time ago I learned that in Las Vegas there is no such a thing as a “well connected” person.

In Nevada some of the most powerful people hold positions such as governor, sheriff, and district attorney, and as long as you are not “interfering” with any of their other friends, you are … well … a “well connected person.”

I used to have lunch with former District Attorney Rex Bell when he was sober; and even with former Sheriff John Moran, who I thought was my friend; he and his wife Goldie were guests in my home, where my family resided. But when he betrayed me, the lunches stopped.

Former Sheriff John McCarthy used to visit my home, where my family lived, unannounced and frequently, and I did not have to wait to get in to see him at police headquarters, but when I disagreed with him, the “friendship” stopped.

Former District Attorney Stewart Bell was not as “noticeable” but we never had as many lunches as his counterpart Rex and I did; and in my humble opinion, when my former friend Sheriff John Moran betrayed me, Stewart did not take sides and a few times we had lunch at the famous Golden Nugget Hotel and we even celebrated with his daughter when she

decided to run for District Court Judge.

As long as you are a good puppet you are considered “a well connected person” in Las Vegas, and that is what I cannot be — a good puppet — and when I decided to take Steve Wynn’s side when Sheriff Moran wanted my help to stab Wynn in the back, I refused to participate in the whole charade.

Later, when Moran and Wynn kissed and made up it was the powerfulcasino owner’s time to stab me in the back, but that is another story.

I am not bragging about the important people I may have known; I am making a point to these “friends” who are concerned about me upsetting a man as powerful as Peter Guzman, whose power is only the heritage of “My Otto,” as he used to refer to Otto Merida, the former president of

the Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce, who forced him into replacing him without a board vote.

Peter Guzman is the president of the Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce because the board owed a favor to Otto Merida, and perhaps also with a little bit of a push from another former chamber president, Tony Sanchez, and he is powerful as long as the other powerful people need him to do what they need him to do for them.

The reason that today I have a criminal record is because I am not ashamed of anything I have done in my life; I keep my record dirty, but my nose clean. And if I do not seal my record it is because I use it as a badge of honor because no one can force me to do anything that I consider dishonest and despicable. I couldn’t care less if the person who asks me to do something dishonest is the sheriff, an “important” casino owner, or the Pope; my dignity and my self-respect is way more important to me than rubbing elbows with important people just to make me look like I am temporarily important as well.

I don’t care if Peter Guzman thinks he is an important person or not; I don’t care if Peter Guzman has pictures of himself taken with Sheriff Lombardo to look important; at one time or another I was friends with three sheriffs — Lamb, Moran and McCarthy, and I did not have pictures with any of them because I don’t like my picture taken.

I owned two other newspapers before I owned the Las Vegas Tribune and no one ever saw my picture in my own newspapers, even if at one time I had my own television show, and now I have my own YouTube channel, so it is not that I am hiding from anyone; it is that I believe that newspapers are there to publicize others — not for the owner of the

publication to brag about himself.

The only picture I have with a very important person is with Mayor Oscar Goodman and I am very proud of it, but he asked me to take the picture with him, not the other way around.

But to answer those three telephone-caller friends: I don’t care if Peter Guzman is a “well connected” person; I am who I am. I drive alone (not right now, because I am ill); I live alone and everyone knows where to find me.

“Let’s see what the police and the Federal Trade Commission have to say,” one anonymous “friend” wrote, but unless he is planning to “fabricate” another false package to place in my desk, I have nothing to worry about and I have nothing to do with the Federal Trade Commission because newspapers are not regulated by the Federal Trade Commission. I have enough headaches dealing with the city council in Las Vegas.

“You’re history, Rolando,” said the other stupid email writer — but I am not history, dummy! I make history. Say hello to my little friend.

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.

Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.

