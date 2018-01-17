I am who I am, not who you think I am

I was called a racist by City Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian during a city council meeting on October 4 of last year because I am probably one of the only ones in this community who does not bend and bow to her feet; I am maybe the only resident of Las Vegas who has never been impressed with the name Tarkanian and I don’t know how to write it strongly enough, emphasizing the word NEVER.

Councilwoman Tarkanian broke the unwritten rules of the city of Las Vegas regarding not arguing with dummies like me, who are willing to accept the charity of three minutes to speak to a board that most likely doesn’t even hear what the person at the mic has to say.

That day on October 4 Councilman Tarkanian make me look even more like a dummy because when she saw me approaching the podium, she also changed the rules just for me and gave me only one minute to speak.

I know I cannot blame anyone else but myself; I should have turned around and walked out with a smile on my face,or maybe I should have told her to use that one minute to dial a vote for her son, Danny, who has tried to be elected to anything in this community since he supposedly became an adult.

I could also have sued her and the city for defamation because she is a city official who accused me in an open meeting of something I am not, but I am not that kind of litigious person and believe that I have more character than that.

I am writing this today despite the fact that I have said that Councilwoman Tarkanian is not worth my time or my words because what I am going to propose here this week might be the best solution there is for people who have come to this country without papers.

I could mention the names of many Mexican friends that I think I have, and can cherish the memory of others that I still remember in my prayers but I am not going to patronize their names by defending what I have to say because I do believe that a solution is what we all need at this moment.

People that came here without papers or that came here with papers, but those papers expired a long time ago and have to go back to their country of origin need a solution.

They all can go back together or…they can go back on their own and leave their children behind because they should not be guilty or responsible for their adult parents’ misconduct; that way the children can go visit their parents on holidays, birthdays, wedding anniversaries and even bring their newborn to the grandparents so they can meet each other.

I have another very dear friend whose parents live here, but they are always visiting their parents (my friend’s grandparents) all the time; every time I used to ask her how her parents are, most of the time she’d say “they are just back from Mexico,” or “they left yesterday for Mexico” and they all live happily, visiting family on the other side of the border.

It may not be the solution they’d like to hear; it may not be a solution that makes them happy, but it is something to think about and maybe the solution is somewhere in between.

What I don’t think is a good solution is to become aggressive, to badmouth the authorities by coming on a socialist television channel and yell “we are here to stay,” showing their faces on the television screen to be recognized by everyone while yelling “we are here and we won’t leave” because that may start a war that no one will win and at the end they may have to leave anyway.

These immigrants that are fighting for the opportunity of staying in the best nation in the universe should realized that they have to earn that privilege and should not attack those who are in the position to find a solution to their problem.

The first thing they have to realize is that they are on the wrong, their fault, their parents’ fault or whoever faults it is. It is not the government’s fault or this country’s fault. Remember that Harry Reid is in his own country and he is an old politician, if you win because the current a;ministration fixes the problem, Harry Reid will take credit for it; and if you lose because the current administration does not want to bend the rules one more time, Harry Reid will go home and blame the opposing party, but he will sleep in his own bed that night again.

All these Democrat-socialists like Reid, Pelosi, Gutierrez, Frankstein and all those who claim to be your ally and your friend are nothing but old politicians looking for the votes that will give them another six years living at the expense of people who do not realize that all those “fighting for you” are just professionals bullcrap artists that do not give a damn about you or anyone else.

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.

