Out with the old, in with the better (we hope)

Well, we have finally come to the end of 2016; this is the last edition of the Las Vegas Tribune for this year, and in it we would like to mention what we want to see improved in our community for the new year.
Many people at this time talk about what their predictions are for the new year, but we are going to make it a little different this time.
We are not going to mention any personal New Year’s resolutions because we do not see ourselves changing that much; we are going to continue fighting for justice; we are not going to stop exposing bad politicians, appointed officials and government employees who see themselves as above the law and as privileged citizens; we are going to keep exposing wrongdoing and bad behavior by all such government employees.
However, we do believe that we should emphasize even more this coming year what those elected officials, government employees and staff are doing, or what they are not doing, and even why they are not doing things when they are supposed to be doing them.
There is no reason why the Las Vegas traffic lights are so badly out of synchronization; why the green lights turn red right after the previous corner has turned green and drivers have to put up with all red lights from Rainbow to Las Vegas Boulevard while driving Oakey Boulevard on the way to work in the mornings.
There is no reason why the streets of Clark County have to be so deteriorated on Paradise Road and Desert Inn Road, and all the way down Paradise to Tropicana Road.
Maybe part of our New Year’s resolutions should be to pay more attention to where the money those government entities collect goes, and how it is used, without asking the people of Nevada for authorization to use that money.
Maybe as part of our New Year’s resolutions we should ask those sometimes very strict code enforcement agents why there are so many car salesmen on the streets of Las Vegas, specifically in the City of Las Vegas Ward One, without licenses, insurance or any way to identify themselves when a buyer finds he has been ripped off and has no way to
find the salesman.
Perhaps we should ask why the Health Department allows people to sell food on the corners of our city without proper licensing, insurance, health cards or running water as they require of restaurants that apply to do business — to say nothing of all the other requirements forced on those in business, such as rent for their location, power, gas and such.
Maybe we need to ask the city of Las Vegas where the $1.4 million from those new and modern parking meters goes; after three years no one has heard about that money, or if they have been paid in full already; or if not, what the balance due is, and how much more time will go by before the parking meters are paid in full?
And while we are there we may ask the city why it is that the business licenses are to be paid in Arizona and the parking violations are to be paid in Los Angeles, California, and why we, the Las Vegas residents, are not honest enough, intelligent enough or responsible enough to collect and guard the city’s most desirable coffers.
We may have to put on that list for our New Year’s resolutions to find out why there are potholes in City Ward One that have been there for ten years or longer and yet we hear of no intention or see any indication of anyone fixing them while repair crews spend year after year repairing Oakey Boulevard.
These are our intentions for our New Year’s resolutions, but now we have to be concerned with the fact that the government employees and the elected officials are not going to help us, or even allow us to fulfill our New Year’s resolutions, and they are going to retaliate for our hard-working contributors who have to cover the courthouse, the city council meetings or the county commissioners’ meetings that have nothing to do with the writing of this editorial; we may see those parking meter tickets increase astronomically, or even see cars towed away for parking on a red line where only police or emergency cars and plainclothes police detectives cars should park, but if that is the price we have to pay to fulfill our New Year’s resolutions, so be it.
In the meantime we’d like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Happy New Year!!!
