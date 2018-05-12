Honoring all mothers

some that — while they could well have afforded to raise their child — choose to give the child away. Who doesn’t know that?But such mothers are hardly the majority of mothers. Just as there are good apples and bad apples — yet we don’t throw away the whole basketful when we spot that one bruise or worm — we can’t lump all mothers into one category and discount them all because of the low percentage of all mothers who just couldn’t make the cut, so to speak.For those who might wonder what the monetary value of what stay-at-home mothers’ work would be, in today’s world — if they were paid according to existing pay scales — according to at least one source, the pay they might receive would be around $138,646, which is significantly more than what they would likely earn out in thebusiness world; but on top of what they might earn, they would have to pay to have someone watch their children during their working-outside-the-home hours. And the additional cost for that privilege of working — no matter how necessary — can often be the lack of enough time spent with their own children to teach them the values and morals that those working mothers would have wanted to instill in them. Luckier “working” mothers are able to bring their own mothers into the mix, so Grandma gets to help in the upbringing and can enjoy getting to know her grandchildren on a day-to-day basis.When a working mother (meaning working outside the home in addition to all she has to do within the home) takes on other responsibilities out of necessity, she is to be honored just as much (if not more) for doing double-duty to keep her family together in hard times.Even mothers who gave up their babies for the good of their child (knowing the baby was going to a good and loving home) have to be honored. Isn’t motherhood always about the good of the child? We can only imagine the pain some mothers go through in not being able to raise their own child.Mothers Day always seems to show the bright side — or the happy side — of honoring mothers, and while we believe that that bright or happy side should be highlighted and celebrated, and all such mothershonored, we need to remember that all mothers do not fall into that one neat little category of “The best mother I could ever have had.”While we were growing up, we all no doubt had those moments when we were angry with our mother, and maybe felt she was unfair or too heavy-handed with some form of discipline inflicted upon us; yet once we got past those moments, we were no doubt so glad that we had the mother we had. Chances are we would never have exchanged her for any other mother, all her “faults” notwithstanding.So while we are always happy to honor all mothers on Mother’s Day (or any other day), we believe that we must not judge those mothers who do not fall into that neat little box labeled “The world’s best mother,” since we cannot know what some mothers do that would put them head and shoulders above the rest. All mothers are not alike nor can they all be judged by the same standards, since what works for one may not at all work for another.However, since motherhood is here to stay — as long as babies continue to be born — we can honor the position of motherhood in all mothers, even though — if we are fortunate — we still believe in our heart thatwe probably got the best of the deal when mothers were “passed out.”If you are a very new mother, or planning to become one, you might might to consider being the kind of mother that would make your child feel about you as Pat O’Reilly, the author of the following poem, felt about his:A WONDERFUL MOTHERGod made a wonderful mother,A mother who never grows old;He made her smile of the sunshine,And He molded her heart of pure gold;In her eyes He placed bright shining stars,In her cheeks, fair roses you see;God made a wonderful mother,And He gave that dear mother to me.It obviously has nothing to do with what your mother looked like, or even all the many things she did. It has to do with how she showed her love for you, and how that love lingers in your heart forever.