Part Ten in a Series

We all have heard the saying, “It all depends on who you know,” while others believe it would be more accurate to say, “It all depends on who knows you,” while we say it is who wants to know you and is not afraid to admit knowing you.

The Nevada State Bar suspends attorneys almost on a daily bases; some attorneys have been suspended, sent to prison and are already out and back to work, but attorney Scott Holper is still practicing after being suspended, while we’re all waiting these past nine months for the Nevada Supreme Court to confirm his suspension.

Attorney Holper has been living a tumultuous life for a while, has been busy responding to so many court appearances of his own, that if he would have hired an attorney, he could have made some of his colleagues rich, and yet he continues practicing law and using the time to recuperate from all his alleged vices.

Rule 27 of the American Bar Association Model Rules for Lawyer Disciplinary Enforcement makes it clear that a suspension from practice means a complete halt to your current legal work.

Rule 27 sets forth the requirements suspended lawyers must meet, from notifying clients and opposing counsel, to returning client papers and property, to withdrawing from representation. And these requirements must be followed to the letter, even if your suspension is for just one month and a client wishes to take you back on as soon as possible.

However what Rule 27 does not clarify is that in Nevada, when the Nevada State Bar suspends an attorney from practicing law, the suspension does not take effect until the Nevada Supreme Court confirms that suspension and the suspended attorney can continue his law practice until The Nevada Supreme Court makes that confirmation.

If the suspended attorney is politically well connected, has friends in the right places, or there are other reasons that confirmation may be very delayed — whether nine or ten months or even years — it can be as if there is no suspension at all, as seems to be the case with attorney Scott Holper.

As was explained in the first paragraph of this article, “it is who wants to know you and is not afraid to admit knowing you.” Consider that.

Years ago local attorney Norm Reed, who died last July, was suspended and went to prison for some involvement in fraud. When he got out, he went to work for then Judge Sally Loehrer, who hates the Las Vegas Tribune for an inexplicable reason — or perhaps because the other former judge, Nancy Becker, ordered her to hate the Las Vegas Tribune.

How can a convicted felon get out of prison and go to work for a sitting judge and no one ever questions the issue, and the State Bar of Nevada or the Nevada Supreme Court never raised their voices to such imprudence and lawbreaker facts?

Tuesday morning, September 12, Holper was again in the courtroom of the Honorable Harmony Letizia for an old case he has pending against local attorney Mark Coburn, which has been dragging in the court for a very long time.

In one past appearance last month, Holper tried to drag the Las Vegas Tribune into his case, but Judge Letizia did not allow it.

“Court records show that Holper has been arrested several times in the neighboring city of Henderson — a city 23 miles from Las Vegas — for Domestic Battery, Coercion-Force, Burglary and other charges,” wrote Natasha Minsky in a Las Vegas Tribune article back then.

The Nevada Supreme Court claims it cannot comment on open cases like the Scott Holper case and keeps as mute as the Nevada State Bar while the newspaper is still bringing up complaints, evidence, and statements from clients, former employees, previous landlords, private investigators and several attorneys that have crossed paths with Holper. Holper is known around town for his explosive temper.

That is why the Las Vegas Tribune is running this series on attorney Scott Holper; someone is protecting him, someone is covering up for him and inquiring minds want to know.

The hearing Coburn/Holper of September 12, 2017 ended up with a one-year temporary restraining order against both parties, issued by Judge Harmony Letizia.