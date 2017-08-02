Holper may be protected by State Bar

Part Six of a Series

Most cases of attorneys being suspended for any reason by the Nevada State Bar may be delayed for a few months, but thus far Nevada Supreme Court never takes more than a few months to confirm the decision of the Bar.

No one has been able to tell the Las Vegas Tribune why it is that the Nevada Supreme Court has to get involved in a decision made by the Nevada State Bar, but the fact remains that the justices at the Supreme Court have the last word.

For six weeks Las Vegas Tribune has been writing about local ticket-fixer attorney Scott Holper, who continues his court

appearances after being suspended by the Bar and no one can explain the reasons for such delay in enforcing that suspension.

The Nevada Supreme Court claims it cannot comment on open cases and keeps as mute as the Nevada State Bar while the newspaper is still bringing up complaints, evidence, and statements from clients, former employees, previous landlords, private investigators and several attorneys that have crossed paths with Holper. Holper is known around town for his explosive temper.

Another attorney, William Knudson, who once occupied Holper’s old office at 319 South Third Street and is a representative of the landlord for the 319 Building, begged Judge Conrad Hafen for a Temporary Restraining Order for the same reason.

They both fear for their safety because of Holper’s well-known temper; they accused Holper of placing several witchcraft tools and black lighted candles around, along with painting anti-Semitic remarks with a Star of David on the floor under one of those black candles.

William Knudson was in the same traffic ticket business as Holper, besides being an attorney at law.

Take for example the case of former Clark County attorney Brian Bloomfield; his case took place before the Scott Holper saga began; Bloomfield was suspended, went to jail, came out of jail, and still the Scott Holper case has not even been reviewed by the Nevada Supreme Court.

The Nevada Supreme Court and the Nevada State Bar continue playing musical chairs, passing the ball to each other and perhaps blaming each other for the unnecessary delay in taking action in the Holper’s case.

“Court records show that Holper has been arrested several times in the neighboring city of Henderson — a city 23 miles from Las Vegas — for Domestic Battery, Coercion-Force, Burglary and other charges,” wroteNatasha Minsky in a Las Vegas Tribune article back then.

Scott Holper continues practicing law in all Clark County courts and is being seen in North Las Vegas Courts representing clients.

Many people that have known Scott Holper or have been involved in his case believe that Holper could be like a bomb ready to explode; if this happens, both the Nevada Supreme Court and the Nevada State Bar could be held accountable for it.