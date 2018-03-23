High salaries and dissatisfaction follow new Chancellor

We try very hard to stay out and away from the Chancellor’s view because we do not want to be accused of being harsh with him, since we are, perhaps, the only newspaper in Nevada, or in the universe for that matter, that was against his appointment to the position he is now holding as Chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education.

In our humble opinion, we believe that Thom Reilly is a man with more titles than anyone we ever knew; from county manager to vice president of some dept. at one casino to some other title for some other high position in Arizona, then back to Las Vegas where he controls Nevada’s “sucker” politicians with a generous hand with the money that does not belong to them, but to the city, the county and the state residents and voters that deserve the utmost respect from those elected to

office.

Historically the good positions open in this community are passed around by one “connected” person to another, among the powerful political names at all government levels, without looking any further than to the person right next to them or the one sitting at the lunch table or walking next to them on the golf course.

Back in 2014 when the former water icon was appointed to the Nevada Gaming Commission, we wrote that “Pat Mulroy, who retired in February after twenty-five years at the helm of the Las Vegas Valley Water District and its subsidiary, the Las Vegas Valley Water Authority, with a retirement plan from both entities of more than $200,000…” and now Nevada RINO Governor, Brian Sandoval, appointed her to the Gaming Commission with a $40,000 salary.

That salary could have been given to another person as well, or more, qualified than Ms. Pat Mulroy; someone who needs that salary far more than she may ever need it, but the historical game of musical chairs will not allow it under any circumstances.

Thom Reilly, a man with practically as many positions, titles and appointments as the years of his life, may have been appointed to his new position because he has the so-called “Nevada powers-that-be” wrapped around his little finger, making them believe that Thom Reilly is God’s gift to the world, when in reality he is nothing more than God’s gift to Thom Reilly personally.

Reilly inherited his position as Clark County Manager from Dale Askew and was in that position, charming the entire board of county commissioners for four more years until another sucker, Harrah Corporation, doubled his salary, and out he went.

He left Harrah Corporation to take a job as Director of the Morrison Institute for Public Policy at Arizona State University, and in August of 2008 Reilly joined the San Diego State University School of Social Work and was responsible for oversight and administration of the School’s budget, day-to-day operations, securing extramural funding, and guiding the education.

Now again Reilly, looking out after himself, wants to dismiss the President of the University of Nevada Las Vegas, Len Jessup, who has done an excellent job as the leader of UNLV and to whom he has given the ultimatum “Leave in one week or you will be fired,” as the little king likes to treat those who disobey his wishes and commands.

As we wrote in this editorial space a year ago, Thom Reilly has

changed jobs as many times as he has changed socks in the last decade or so; now he is back in Las Vegas trying to destroy all the good Las Vegans have done without his arrogant behavior to cancel it out.

Before anyone accuses us again of being racist, we are going to come out with a response to our enemies in the city council, the Black Caucus, and those token senators of the County Commissioners and explain that we are in disagreement with Thom Reilly, not because he is gay, not because he always ends up with a higher salary than anyone else, but because we do not believe he has the best interest of Clark County or Las Vegas at heart.

It is nothing personal against Thom Reilly; we have seen or talked to him a handful of times and we see no wrong when he goes to private gaming corporations to make an astronomical amount of money that we may think he does not deserve, but when he goes to our education institutions to ask for and get money that we believe can be used to better educate our next generation, we will speak out loudly enough so everyone can hear us.