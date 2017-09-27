It has been the contention of the Las Vegas Tribune since its first insertion that Las Vegas is a country of its own and the laws and the Constitution of this great nation are not applicable to those who live in that country of Nevada.

The First Amendment of the United States’ Constitution is very clear and simple to read and understand, but in Nevada that does not apply, and it is used only as is beneficial to those who believe they are the people’s slave-masters.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances” is how the First Amendment reads.

However, that is not how it is applied in the country of Nevada, where if one does not agree with those who have taken the country of Nevada hostage and treats it as their own playground one becomes an outcast, a rebel as well as being anti-government and then is treated like a nut case or a big mouth and is secluded from the rest of the population.

These who have different beliefs, or a difference of opinion and dare to express it publicly are dismissed and are no longer allowed to be taken seriously and are little by little, in some cases, isolated from the rest of the community.

It has been the contention of this newspaper for a very long time that the country of Nevada has been competing with Cuba, Venezuela, or North Korea as far as freedom and rights are concerned.

Las Vegas Tribune is a good example of it and serves as a poster child for injustices and abuses of power by government officials and the powers that be.

Steve Sanson and his Veterans In Politics is more living proof of what we are trying to get across here this week. His good job of exposing the Family Court’s dysfunctional system has made him into a prime candidate for becoming one of the “undesirables” on the list created by the kidnappers of the State of Nevada.

A few years ago, a well spoken, well known and well respected radio talk show hostess with a long list of followers, Heidi Harris, was considered the number one morning talk show when she was abruptly taken off the air without an explanation; rumors were that Harris refused to apologize to a powerful political figure that she dared to attack on her radio show, and the culprit made sure that no one would be able to talk about him that way.

If, back then, Heidi Harris would have gone to the media and the media would have listened to her, she probably would have been banned from the media she knows and the stage from which most people would be able to listen to her.

Now there’s been another setback to the First Amendment of the Constitution; Heidi Harris has been fired for using her right to freedom of expression that does not go along with the socialist system that exists in Nevada.

Heidi Harris has committed the crime of the year — she has publicly spoken her personal opinion, her beliefs and her feelings and has exercised her right to freedom of speech like anyone would have assumed is her God-given right, and now she is out of a job and the people of Las Vegas are out of the joy of listening to someone who thinks and believes like the rest of the human beings that reside in what was supposed to be an almost-free country.

Heidi Harris is a very hard worker and is talented and is also a local person who has a mind and an opinion of her own; we do not have to go to Houston, Texas to find talented people like Heidi Harris or the Henderson Police Chief who has been acting Chief for several months and now has to step down to second position again because an outsider has come to take his place due to the obsession that the Nevada rulers have with outsiders.

Looking close at the picture before us, we came to the conclusion that we have been right all along and the First Amendment right in Nevada is afforded only to Democrats, Socialists and Liberals; the rest of the population also has choices, of course, which are to keep their mouths shut and to agree with those who are looking to destroy the best city of them all (Las Vegas) by converting it into another California city like Los Angeles or San Francisco, where the lefties are the only ones who count, thanks to their sanctuary-city mentality ruled by supporters of illegal immigration and wealthy socialists.