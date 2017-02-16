Who Hauls? UHAUL!! New Downtown Location Opened!!

As society is ever-changing and becoming more and more environmentally friendly, small business owners are looking for ways to expand and more entrepreneurs coming back. MarketWatch reported in Dec. 2016 that small-cap stocks are expected to rise 31 percent in 2017.

With that being said, we are proud to announce the NEW dealership location of U-Haul in Downtown Las Vegas! Our new conveniently located neighborhood U-Haul dealership will serve more than just our customers; it will serve our community as well.

U-Haul’s vision and goals simply state that their long-term success will depend on their ability to integrate corporate sustainability and citizenship into its core business. They also believe their primary responsibility is to develop products and services to help move people — in an economically, environmentally, and socially responsible manner. (U-Haul International, Inc. 2017)

The location at 716 S. 10th Street is the newest addition to the U-Haul Neighborhood Dealership Family. Their team is so excited to bring this convenient service to your neighborhood — and they are also offering mailbox rentals and postal services within the location as well! Give them a call; they will be happy to make your moving process as easy as possible!! They are open for your convenience 7 days a week; Monday — Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm; Sundays 9 to 12 noon.

They can be reached at 702-262- 0703 or 702-425-5221