Haughty public servants at Metro

Election year is almost finished and we know that everyone will go back to being their real self, with no need to fake a nice personality any longer, leaving their “star status” that everyone got used to — including family and friends — behind, as they allow their usual arrogant personality to surface again.

The only problem is that only those who are chasing the votes are the ones that pretend to listen to the voters in some cases, but those who are workers, working for a living like most of us, get an attitude when someone criticizes the very system that pays their salaries; they get an antagonistic, on guard defensive attitude without realizing that the person who is speaking to them is also contributing to the payment of their salaries, besides perhaps being the victim of the crime they are reporting or trying to report.

We were of the frame of mind to tell those criminals who vandalized the office of this newspaper what we feel about them and ask them why they don’t have the courage to talk to us about what it is that they don’t like about our radio station or our newspaper.

Doing things in the shadow does not give anyone a chance to sit down and discuss a solution to whatever is bothering them, and breaking the front window of our building is not going to make that person more of a man.

In fact, in the eyes of many people, vandals seem to be weak, “chicken” and cowardly; the type of person that might allow their own mother to become a prostitute just to fulfill their needs, without hesitation or without embarrassment for selling their mother.

We were ready to tell them how we — a group of hard-working people that just want to make this country great by opening the eyes of the voters by helping them to find the right candidates and exposing corrupted public officials, elected officials and jurists that abuse their position — feel when someone gets so low as to attack our place of work just because we have different opinions than they do on whatever the issues are; it is indeed a sad state of affairs.

But what makes it even a sadder event is waiting eighty-five hours to report a crime because the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department administration may still carry hard feelings toward this newspaper for personal reasons; it is a very irresponsible posture for someone that has sworn to serve the community.

It is very clear that we, at the Las Vegas Tribune, have no ill feelings against the men and women in uniform who every day put their life at risk and in harm’s ways to serve and protect our community.

And when talking about those women who should be very proud of the job they perform day by day by answering the telephone and perhaps on many occasions even saving lives, we say they give the appearance of being upset with the world and perhaps blaming everyone else for their problems — and they should not bring those attitudes to work and inflict them on those who enter through their doors.

There may be some exceptions, but the last three operators that we at the Las Vegas Tribune have had the misfortune to deal with will stay as a sad memory to us for a very long time.

It is very incomprehensible to all of us that a telephone operator at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department takes one hour and forty-five minutes to answer a telephone call that, while not about a terrorist attack, a homicide, a fire, or any of these horrible things, it may be important to the person who is reporting the crime; and what if the crime is still in progress? The criminal will have plenty of time to finish the crime, have a cup of coffee, and leave before the crime could even be reported.

Perhaps those operators who believe that their caca does not stink have been lucky so far and have never been a victim of any kind.

It is our opinion that those women at the 311 or 911 telephones at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department need to be retrained and show a little bit of courtesy; after all, they are not police officers that need to show how tough and brave they are; they need to learn how to have compassion for the people that use their services.

Again the telephone operators are not uniformed police facing a bank robber, a rapist, or a terrorist (yes, nowadays we have to keep terrorism in mind) or any other petty crime that can risk their life; they answer the telephone to someone that may be several miles away and their risk of being hurt is from zero to none.

Share or Save this Follow Email