Thank you for your excellent, well-written article. We are so grateful for your so eloquently getting the word out on these important issues.

The letter was sent to you by someone who is clearly directly connected to HSUS and who is just parroting HSUS’s usual defamatory statements.

Her (HSUS’s) facetious assertions do not jibe with what you have seen on our website, in our literature, and elsewhere. More to the point, they do not jibe with reality.

Fortunately, HSUS’s vindictive attacks (motivated by HFA’s successful defeat of the federal Rotten Egg Bill — as you very appropriately noted in your column) are so bizarre, and so obviously false, that most people immediately see right through it.

That’s one reason why you will not find their nutty statements repeated by any legitimate media outlet — nor anywhere other than HSUS apologists.

To put this in proper context, below please find a couple of links where we address HSUS’s alliance with the egg industry, betrayal of farm animals, and its attacks upon HFA in more detail.

Once again, thank you so much for your advocacy on behalf of farm animals. We truly appreciate your compassion and concern about these issues.

