Since former Nevada Senator Harry Reid announced his retirement, Las Vegas Tribune has been questioning its veracity.

Las Vegas Tribune founder and Publisher, Rolando Larraz, wrote in his front page editorial column, My Point of View: “When former U.S. Senator Harry Reid announced that he was not running anymore and that he was retiring from public life, I was the first one to laugh. I wrote that Harry Reid would not retire, that he was playing a political game and was setting his own puppets up so that he could pull the strings.”

And since then, day after day, seems like the proof has not been only in the pudding, but in every move the octogenarian former politician has made, and Nevada’s only dictator has proven the newspaper right once again.

“It was with great pleasure that the newsroom of Las Vegas Tribune received the news that a respected political figure, David McKeon, agreed with our statement on Harry Reid,” a spokesperson for the newspaper said.

David McKeon, a former Chairman of the Clark County Republican Party, has announced his candidature to run against one of Harry Reid’s puppets, and in announcing his candidature he was consistent with the Las Vegas Tribune’s opinion of the former Nevada politician.

Reid needs to retire full time and stop playing politics; he is too old and he is not going to now suddenly develop a better image to replace the image (of infamy) that he already has.

Not long ago the Las Vegas Tribune wrote an editorial that pointed out how former Senator Majority Leader Harry Reid works on his manipulation moves to make something look more like a coincidence than a political move.

“And so the political games began, as usual, manipulated by the master of manipulation, Harry Reid, who now has candidates covering all the bases: on first base, Cortez Masto learning how to hit a homerun, perhaps learning how to stay in that position as long as thirty years, like her teacher in the Senate did.

Ruben Kihuen, on second base, as Congressman; and Brian Sandoval on third, as Nevada RINO Governor with his team of traitor RINOS in the Nevada legislature covering every move in the ball park, all making sure that Harry’s well taken care of for the rest of his life, making him the silent Nevada Political Godfather, blocking all the efforts to make Nevada a free, decent and democratic (not Democratic) state in the union, as it should be for that and many other…”

Back in 2016, after Reid announced his fake and funny retirement, www.breitbart.com/author/Michael-Patrick-Leahy wrote about Reid’s concern of a future Republican Attorney General appointee: “A Republican Attorney General would be almost certain to initiate a criminal investigation into Reid’s abuse of his political power in a brazen intervention in the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) issuance of EB-5 visas to investors in a Las Vegas casino and hotel that was represented by his son, Rory Reid, as was highlighted in a report released by the Inspector General of DHS last week,” almost word for word what the Las Vegas Tribune has been saying about Reid for a decade now, not only on immigration but on many other issues in Nevada that involve Harry Reid.

The non-profit group Cause of Action called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to launch a criminal investigation of Reid. Citing the specific federal statutes that were violated, the group said Reid “participat[ed] in unlawful political activity, possible coercion and fraud related to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.”

“To make my point very clear, I predicted that Harry Reid was not going to retire and I have proven my point, because he is going to be in the game as long as there are naive people that believe that he is their God and Savior,” stated Larraz.

The newspaper echoed its founder and publisher’s statement when he said, “I love when I can prove myself right and I can show my enemies that I may speak with an accent, but I do not think with an accent.”