There are many persistent people in the world, but none like the people of the state of Nevada.

Some Nevadans want to change the name of McCarran Airport and name it after Harry Reid. They are thinking about the name Harry Reid Las Vegas International Airport. If I were to make a reservation for a trip to Las Vegas with such a long name, I would tell the airline reservation agents “Whatever the name is, take me to Las Vegas.” After all, Las Vegas only has one airport, aside from the one or two small private ones.

What’s the big deal? If they want to rename the airport, make it simple: Las Vegas International Airport. Other cities don’t make such a fuss. In Miami, Florida the airport is named Miami International Airport. In Dallas, Texas the airport is named Dallas-Ft. Worth (because it is in the middle of the cities of Dallas and Ft. Worth).

Nevada Democrat Senator Tick Segerblom, the sponsor of Senate Bill 174, said: “There’s no one in the history of Nevada that has done more for Nevada than Harry Reid. There’s not a part of the state he hasn’t touched.”

Among the supporters of Senate Bill 174 was no other than DREAMer Astrid Silva who said that Reid made her proud to be a Nevada resident. What does this woman know about Pat McCarran? Pat McCarran died of a heart attack in 1954, 63 years ago, long before this woman Silva was even born.

Pat McCarran served the State of Nevada for 50 long years, in the state Assembly, in the state Supreme Court and the U.S. Senate.

I cannot remember the date that the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote about Senator Pat McCarran, but if I am not mistaken, it was ten to fifteen years ago. The RJ wrote: “McCarran International Airport is named for Pat McCarran because of what he did for aviation. McCarran wrote the Civil Aeronautics Act of 1938, the Federal Airport Act, and the National Aircraft Theft Act. McCarran was the first to introduce a bill for a separate air force in 1933.”

DREAMer Silva talked about legacy. Legacy is what Donal “Mike” O’Callaghan left for the people of Nevada. The 23rd Governor of the State of Nevada, well respected, who made us all proud. Because of what he meant (and still does) to the people of Nevada, there is the Mike O’Callaghan/Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge, between Nevada and Arizona; the Mike O’Callaghan Nellis Air Force Base Hospital; the Mike O’Callaghan Middle School; and the Mike O’Callaghan Federal Pediatrics Hospital. Nevadans can write wonders about Mike O’Callaghan — and by the way, he was a member of the Democratic Party.

There is also Richard Bryan to consider, the 25th Governor of the State of Nevada and United States Senator from Nevada, the most accessible politician I have ever met. When he was US Senator and was invited to an event, it didn’t matter to him if he had other engagements. He always showed up at least for ten minutes to tell people he cared. Bonnie Bryan (his late wife), as the first lady of Nevada, always made us proud. Richard Bryn also has an elementary school named for him, and he is also a member of the Democratic Party.

A name change takes a long time, and most of all, money; lots of money. According to Senator Tick Segerblom, the bill would require private contributions to pay for the cost of the name change, which he considers about $1.5 million. I don’t believe he needs to start begging for contributions from casinos and other enterprises. If Harry Reid wants the airport named after him, all he needs to do is disburse the money to pay for the change himself and sit back and enjoy the new sign: Harry Reid Las Vegas International Airport.