Harry Reid doubles down on his ‘brazen lie’ about Romney’s taxes

Harry Reid took to the airwaves in Nevada Wednesday and continued his practice of dissembling, dodging and outright denying his prevarication on the Senate floor in 2012 when he said Mitt Romney had not paid taxes for a decade. In fact, he doubled down.

A caller to KNPR public radio asked Reid about that “brazen lie,” prompting Reid to assert: First of all, Ryan, there were no brazen lies. What I said is the truth. Mitt Romney has refused and has still refused to show us his tax returns. He gave us the main part of two tax returns. These were when he was running for president. That is not a true sign of what he had done.

Remember, I guess the new plan we have to look at is Donald Trump, who shows us nothing. Prior to Trump it was standard procedure going back many, many decades that presidential candidates would give us 10 years of their tax returns. Mitt Romney has never done that.

So, there was no brazen lies. I did what was necessary. He fought even giving those two years that were meaningless because he was already running for president and all of his financial dealings where he became an extremely wealthy man. We were unable to see any of that. So, you can brand it anyway you like but it was no brazen lies. It was the truth.

Actually, Romney released both his 2010 and 2011 tax returns, the latter in its entirety, as well as a notarized letter from his tax preparer that gave a summary of tax rates from his tax returns for 20 years.

Meanwhile, Reid — who said in 1974, “Any man or woman who will not be completely candid about his or her finances does not deserve to be in public office” — refuses to release his own tax returns and says his congressional financial disclosures, which list assets and liabilities in broad ranges, are sufficient.

In 1974, while running for the Senate against Paul Laxalt, Reid claimed there were years in which Laxalt paid no taxes. He was proven wrong then, too.