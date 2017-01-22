Could Harry Reid Airport already be in the works?

It totally amazed me that the three Nevada Democratic members of the House, Dina Titus, Ruben Kihuen and Jackie Rosen, have sent a letter to Governor Brian Sandoval and state legislative leaders asking them to take action to allow the removal of the late Senator Patrick McCarran statute from the Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol because of his history of racism and anti-Semitism.

According to the three members of the House, Pat McCarran left a legacy of racism, xenophobia and anti-Semitism. It is laughable that until Hillary Clinton brought up the word “xenophobic” in one of her speeches against Donald Trump, nobody thought of such a word. Now everybody is in love with that word even though it’s likely most people don’t even know its meaning.

To replace the statue, Governor Sandoval would have to take several actions: the Legislature would have to pass a resolution identifying the McCarran statue for replacement, name the replacement for the statue, and outline the new individual’s qualifications to have a statue made in his or her likeness. Do they already have someone in mind?

Nowadays everything is connected to racism. Everyone is called a racist. What if the new nominee for the statue is found to have ever used a so-called racist word?

It is a good thing that Senator Patrick McCarran was a Democrat; if he happened to be a Republican, all those new Democrats would drive him out of his grave.

State Senator Aaron Ford expressed his opinion by saying: “Nevada is a diverse and welcoming state, and Senator McCarran’s legacy is a throwback to a bygone era that we do not need to relive. I agree with our congressional delegation that there are better options to represent Nevada in the Statutory Hall.”

What does Senator Ford know about Senator McCarran? Ford was born in Dallas, Texas and moved to Nevada around 2004 (eight years before deciding to drop his hat into the political arena in 2012).

Also raising his voice was newly elected Assembly-Speaker Jason Frierson saying, “Pat McCarran doesn’t represent who we are as a state and people.”

What does he know? He was born in Los Angeles, California in 1970, 16 years after Senator McCarran’s death in 1954.

All this drama about removing Pat McCarran’s name from everywhere in the state was created by former Senator Harry Reid when in 2012 he weighed in on renaming McCarran International Airport. Harry Reid believes that the name of Patrick McCarran should never be on anything. He is probably hoping that the airport could be renamed after him.

In the letter written to Governor Sandoval by the three lawmakers, they said: “It is time to retire the McCarran statue to Nevada and

choose a better suited individual to represent us in National Statuary Hall. While we cannot and should not erase our past, we should strive to honor leaders and peoples who have emulated the American values of compassion, inclusion and diversity.”

I hope Congressman Ruben Kihuen is not considering replacing the statue with the one of his mentor, Harry Reid, because then I would have to paraphrase the quote by Assembly-Speaker Jason Frierson: “Harry Reid doesn’t represent who we are as a state and people.”

If the statue of Patrick McCarran is going to be removed from the National Statuary Hall, maybe governor Sandoval should consider the statue of Paul Dominique Laxalt, former City Attorney, District Attorney, Lt. Gov., governor and U.S. Senator for the State of Nevada.

But if the situation is that they only want Democrats in the National Statuary Hall, they probably want to consider Richard Bryan, Nevada Attorney General, Nevada’s 25th governor and U.S. Senator.

The never forgotten Michael O’Callaghan, the 23rd Governor of the State of Nevada and a member of the Democratic Party, left a legacy of his own Nevadan political services through three structures that bear his name — the Mike O’Callaghan Middle School, the Mike O’Callaghan Federal Hospital, and a bridge that is part of the highway bypass around the Hoover Dam, spanning the Colorado River between Nevada and Arizona.

None of the three were racist, anti-Semitic or xenophobic (and for those who have no clue of the meaning of xenophobic, it is the aversion toward the culture and traditions of other countries).

And to Congressman Ruben Kihuen, don’t try to bring your Mexican roots of racism to Nevada; for many years, even before you were born, we got along peacefully, so please don’t instigate the masses.

Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.