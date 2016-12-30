Happy New Year!

I am glad to say goodbye to the year 2016. It has been the most miserable and bloody year of them all.
At least sixty-four police officers have been shot and killed nationwide this year, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
A mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub in the early hours of Sunday, June 12, 2016 left 50 people dead, including the gunman, and more than 50 injured. The shooter was identified as Omar Mateen, 29, who entered the nightclub armed with an assault rifle and a pistol. According to authorities, Mateen pledged his allegiance to ISIS via a 911 call from inside the nightclub. This massacre is the deadliest mass shooting on U.S. soil.
In July a priest had his throat slit and several others were taken hostage after armed men stormed a church in northern France during morning mass, with authorities describing it as an Islamic attack.
Eighty-four people killed and 100 more injured in the southern city of Nice after a lorry was driven into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in a confirmed terrorist attack.
In March two suicide bombings at Brussels Airport and another bombing at a Metro station in the Belgian capital left 32 people dead, and another 300 plus wounded in a day of terror.
On July 18, a teenage Afghan refugee hacked at passengers on a train in Wuerzburg, Germany with an axe and knife, wounding five.
On July 22, a German teenager of Iranian heritage shot dead nine people in Munich, Germany before shooting and killing himself.
On July 24, also in Germany, a 21-year-old Syrian refugee killed a woman with a machete and wounded five other people as he fled before being arrested.
Also on July 24, a 27-year-old Syrian whose refugee application had been denied, blew himself up outside a bar in Ansbach, Germany, wounding fifteen people.
On December 19, a man ploughed a lorry into a busy Christmas market in the heart of Berlin, leaving several people dead and many others wounded.
This is one of the many reasons US authorities should not be criticized for demanding every one entering our country requesting asylum to be highly investigated. We already had our share of terrorism. We don’t need any more threats or bloody attacks.
Terrorism is not the only cause of death. Here in Las Vegas we had over 100 people killed due to pedestrian negligence — or should we call it pedestrian laziness?
A pedestrian crosswalk is a place designated for pedestrians to cross a road. As safely as possible. There are many people crossing in the middle of the road for lack of time (being in a hurry) or just being too lazy to walk to the corner, the traffic light or other designated areas. They don’t only put their own lives in jeopardy; they are leaving their families with a tremendous amount of pain in their hearts and several innocent motorists with a feeling of guilt — although not their fault — that might never leave them.
This also goes for those women with their cell phones glued to their ears crossing in the middle of the street with two or three children in tow and another one in a stroller; and even beyond that, one in her belly. God gave us common sense for a reason.
We cannot forget those getting off school involved in a long conversation on their cell phones, ignoring traffic and getting upset if a car doesn’t stop for their stupidity. This is something else school police should be paying attention to and ticketing them when seeing a crossing in the middle of the road. Those young “children” need to be taught that they are “bombs” ready to explode.
If something drastic happens, then Mom and Dad will be ready to hire an attorney to sue the poor driver who had the misfortune to come across their little “angels.”
2016 brought us the worst economy we have ever seen. Many thought 2015 was a bad year, but nothing compared with this 2016, which I am personally glad to see gone.
Contrary to what Mrs. Michelle Obama thinks, we still have hope. In eight long years many of us have not lost hope. I hope for a better life, hope for happiness for everyone, hope for peace around the world and hope our country will be great again.
HAPPY 2017 EVERYONE!
* * * * *
Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.
At least sixty-four police officers have been shot and killed nationwide this year, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
A mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub in the early hours of Sunday, June 12, 2016 left 50 people dead, including the gunman, and more than 50 injured. The shooter was identified as Omar Mateen, 29, who entered the nightclub armed with an assault rifle and a pistol. According to authorities, Mateen pledged his allegiance to ISIS via a 911 call from inside the nightclub. This massacre is the deadliest mass shooting on U.S. soil.
In July a priest had his throat slit and several others were taken hostage after armed men stormed a church in northern France during morning mass, with authorities describing it as an Islamic attack.
Eighty-four people killed and 100 more injured in the southern city of Nice after a lorry was driven into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in a confirmed terrorist attack.
In March two suicide bombings at Brussels Airport and another bombing at a Metro station in the Belgian capital left 32 people dead, and another 300 plus wounded in a day of terror.
On July 18, a teenage Afghan refugee hacked at passengers on a train in Wuerzburg, Germany with an axe and knife, wounding five.
On July 22, a German teenager of Iranian heritage shot dead nine people in Munich, Germany before shooting and killing himself.
On July 24, also in Germany, a 21-year-old Syrian refugee killed a woman with a machete and wounded five other people as he fled before being arrested.
Also on July 24, a 27-year-old Syrian whose refugee application had been denied, blew himself up outside a bar in Ansbach, Germany, wounding fifteen people.
On December 19, a man ploughed a lorry into a busy Christmas market in the heart of Berlin, leaving several people dead and many others wounded.
This is one of the many reasons US authorities should not be criticized for demanding every one entering our country requesting asylum to be highly investigated. We already had our share of terrorism. We don’t need any more threats or bloody attacks.
Terrorism is not the only cause of death. Here in Las Vegas we had over 100 people killed due to pedestrian negligence — or should we call it pedestrian laziness?
A pedestrian crosswalk is a place designated for pedestrians to cross a road. As safely as possible. There are many people crossing in the middle of the road for lack of time (being in a hurry) or just being too lazy to walk to the corner, the traffic light or other designated areas. They don’t only put their own lives in jeopardy; they are leaving their families with a tremendous amount of pain in their hearts and several innocent motorists with a feeling of guilt — although not their fault — that might never leave them.
This also goes for those women with their cell phones glued to their ears crossing in the middle of the street with two or three children in tow and another one in a stroller; and even beyond that, one in her belly. God gave us common sense for a reason.
We cannot forget those getting off school involved in a long conversation on their cell phones, ignoring traffic and getting upset if a car doesn’t stop for their stupidity. This is something else school police should be paying attention to and ticketing them when seeing a crossing in the middle of the road. Those young “children” need to be taught that they are “bombs” ready to explode.
If something drastic happens, then Mom and Dad will be ready to hire an attorney to sue the poor driver who had the misfortune to come across their little “angels.”
2016 brought us the worst economy we have ever seen. Many thought 2015 was a bad year, but nothing compared with this 2016, which I am personally glad to see gone.
Contrary to what Mrs. Michelle Obama thinks, we still have hope. In eight long years many of us have not lost hope. I hope for a better life, hope for happiness for everyone, hope for peace around the world and hope our country will be great again.
HAPPY 2017 EVERYONE!
* * * * *
Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.