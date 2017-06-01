Last Saturday, May 27, was Jessie Foster’s birthday. Jessie is the young, beautiful Canadian girl who disappeared without a trace from Las Vegas eleven years ago. As I do every year at the anniversary of her disappearance and her birthday, I send a warm wish to her hoping that somehow, somewhere, some way, she receives my birthday wishes to let her know she is never forgotten. Happy Birthday Jessie!

I have heard that there are some trashy companies with trashy merchandise paying people 50 cents to post advertisements in other businesses’ webpages or blogs hoping to get some freebies without the expense of paying for advertisements. I feel very sorry for those naive people hoping to receive the 50 cents for each advertisement. Not only are they are naive, they are plain stupid, because if they concentrate on only one publication they will never receive 1/10th of ten cents. Their efforts go exactly where those efforts belong — into the trash.

Those people sit in front of the computer with their noses attached to the screen and repeat the same advertisement over and over, as many as 140 times, thinking, hoping and dreaming that they have just made $70. Surprise, surprise! In less than fifteen minutes all their efforts have gone right where they belong — back into the trash. When God was handing out intelligence, those people played hooky, which is why they are called just plain STUPID.

If they pick up several webpages, there is a possibility they might encounter others who were playing hooky with them that day (meaning others with the same mentality) and maybe, just maybe, they might get away from their computers with a paycheck for 50 cents for a chocolate bar at the closest grocery store.

If the products they are pushing to advertise are items of a pornographic nature, it would be wise for them to use the many pages on the Internet to provide their 50 cent-paycheck, but they needn’t bother trying to use a family publication, because their efforts will always end up where they belong — in the trash.

Our Lord Jesus Christ put people in this world for a good reason and many times we don’t even appreciate the actions of certain people.

Many times we wait until the very last minute to appreciate the good actions of others, until the time when we can no longer say, Thank you. We are all guilty of that.

Today, I would like to honor a lady who has a big heart — our Managing Editor Maramis Choufani. This is a woman who has served many people — while in the military, as a nurse, and as a human being who is a friend of everyone and cares for whoever crosses her path.

Maramis has been with us for many years and, in my heart, I know she is going to be with us for many more years.

I remember when years ago one of her sisters got sick in New York. It took only a phone call for her to jump on a plane and take action to care for her sister. Later on, the same thing happened with her dear mother, and Maramis was there taking care of the woman she loved so much. She never left their sides.

At this time, she is back in New York taking care of her other sister, Dorothy. Maramis is by her side day in and day out. It is not easy to be a caregiver. (I should know. I have been there and got the T-shirt to wear.) True, we need to be aware that she is not a “spring chicken” any more and could probably be tired, but we never hear her say one word about being tired or any lack of sleep. Maramis is the kind of person who never loses her smile; she is the kind of person I always call full of energetic dynamite.

Even with all the responsibilities on her shoulders, she has made time to edit the Las Vegas Tribune every week, because she is a woman of her word.

I not only respect and admire Maramis, I love her dearly. On behalf of everyone with The Tribune, I would like to say this to her:

“Thank you for your many years with us; thank you for putting up with our nonsense; thank you for putting up with our many tantrums; thank you for the words of encouragement you had for me personally, and thank you for being part of all of us.”